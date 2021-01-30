REPUBLIC, Mo. — The dominance of Neosho wrestling in the Central Ozark conference continued for another year after Saturday’s championships at Republic High School.
The Wildcats had wrestlers in the finals or third-place match in 11 of the 14 classes and won titles in five of the eight finals. That depth across the weight classes helped Neosho win their ninth straight COC title and 12th of the past 13 years — the exception came in 2012 when they finished second behind Ozark.
“The thing about our conference, it is much improved. We got some quality kids in this conference,” Neosho coach Jeremy Phillips said. “We have quality teams too. We had tough duals with Ozark and Nixa. I told the kids it won’t be a walk in the park, we have to come in here and be prepared to fight and battle and do so as a team or these guys will come take it from us.”
The championship run usually parlays with success at the state level for the Wildcats, who have won seven of the past eight Class 3 titles and the past two.
Neosho finished with 331 points and easily outdistanced runner-up Ozark. Nixa was third, followed by Carthage, Willard, Carl Junction and Webb City.
Along with Neosho’s five individual titles, Carthage and Carl Junction each had one as well.
Neosho opened the title run in the lowest weight class as Joseph Hembree (106 pounds), who avenged a loss to Carl Junction Lukas Walker by pinning him in the second period. The two met in a dual on Thursday and Walker, ranked No. 5 in the weight class by MissouriWrestling.com, beat the third-ranked Hembree 4-0.
That was one of a few head-to-head matchups for area teams in the COC finals.
At 145 pounds, Neosho’s Eli Zar pinned Carthage’s Davion King by a pin midway through the second period, holding a 6-4 lead at the time.
Perhaps the most competitive area matchup came in the 182-pound finals as Carl Junction’s Jesse Cassatt won in overtime, 5-3, over Carthage’s Luke Gall.
It was the first matchup between the two this year, as Cassatt was at 195 pounds earlier this season when the two schools were at the same tournament. Then, the second matchup was set to happen but Carthage was quarantined.
Gall (27-5) held a lead for the majority of the match. He led 3-1 entering the third but gave up a point to go neutral with Cassatt (36-0), ranked No. 1 in this weight class.
Cassatt nearly got to takedown with 39 seconds left, but the officials called Gall out of bounds and it did not count. Still facing a 3-2 deficit, Cassatt got a point with about five seconds to go when the official called Gall for stalling.
That forced overtime and Cassatt, the state champion last year, got a quick takedown for the win.
“It was pretty rough,” Carthage coach Kenny Brown said of the close loss. “We won’t agree with the stall call and Carl Junction will; it is what it is. It is a good match for us. We will see other kids just like him in the state tournament.”
The final match of area wrestlers came at 195, where Neosho’s Jeremiah Larson got a pin against Jacob Ott of Webb City in the first period. Larson, ranked No. 1 one in his weight class, steadily built a big lead against Ott, holding a 7-1 advantage at the time of the win and improved to 36-0 on the year.
Neosho also got titles from Hayden Crane (132) and Cayden Auch (160).
Crane, a junior, got a late takedown against Ozark’s Elijah Maskrod to force overtime. Then Crane got a takedown to win it, improving to 31-9. Maskrod led 2-0 with 12 seconds remaining, but Crane got a takedown with 10.9 left to stay alive.
“I had to still come back and win in overtime,” Crane said. “I knew it was all up to me. I couldn’t leave in the ref’s hand. I had to come back and ultimately it was up if I wanted to go do it or not.”
Auch improved to 40-0 on the year thanks to a 5-0 day that featured five pins.
In the finals, the three-time state champion faced off against Willard’s Ryder Heimbach, ranked No. 6 in Class 3. Auch, ranked No. 1, dominated the match by building an 11-3 lead before getting a pin in the second period.
“It is exciting but it is not the ultimate goal, so you can’t get too excited about it,” the Arkansas-Little Rock signee said of winning the COC title again.
Carthage’s Eli Sneed pinned Willard’s Oscar Martinez in the second period to win his first championship after taking fifth and sixth in previous trips to the COC championships.
“He was a tough kid and very strong but I had to wrestle my match,” said Sneed of his first meeting against Martinez. “He liked to snap a lot and get me down in the front headlock position. I tried to use that against him to get to his legs and it worked out.”
Carthage’s Bradyn Tate (113) and Neosho’s Landon Kivett (120), Eric Holt (170) and Jacob Fry (220) all reached the finals but lost.
Tate lost to Class 4 No. 1 ranked Zan Fugitt of Nixa, now 32-1. Kivett, ranked No. 5 in Class 3, lost to Class 4 No. 4-ranked Peyton Moore of Nixa, who improved to 33-0.
“Some of these losses that we have to change the outcome if we see them again,” Phillips said. “It is a learning opportunity; a stepping stone to bigger and better things. If we don’t learn and our growth is done and we can’t be done. We have to continue to grow if we want to do something special the next three tournaments.”
