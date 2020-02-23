COLUMBIA, Mo. — Once the third-period clock hit zero to punctuate an individual state championship win, Cayden Auch ran in a dead sprint toward his Neosho coach, Jeremy Phillips, with a tell-tale grin that should have given away his intention.
Phillips held his arms out in anticipation of a hug as the 152-pound wrestler barreled his way. To his surprise, Auch went in for the double leg instead.
“It was a great setup on his part, but I thought I recovered well,” Phillips said with a smile. “No takedown. He didn’t get the takedown.”
“Coach Phillips did not give me consent to do that,” Auch said, laughing. “I didn’t tell him I was going to do it because I figured it would have pissed him off, but it didn’t surprisingly. So I went for it. I got two. It was a takedown.”
The interaction summed up a fun and celebratory night for Neosho on Saturday at the MSHSAA State Championships inside Mizzou Arena, and Auch’s triumph was just the tip of the iceberg. The Wildcats ended up crowning four individual champions as they ran away with a second consecutive Class 3 team title. It marked the eighth team title for NHS since 2010, and it came one week after the Wildcats finished runner-up behind Lebanon in the Class 3 District 3 tournament.
Neosho finished with 163 ½ team points and was followed by runner-up Lebanon (114) and third-place Kearney (113).
“We called ourselves the crazy eight with crazy faith,” Phillips said, referencing his team’s eight state qualifiers. “Nothing changed from last week to this week. We just prepared for this opportunity. … We knew what we had to do, and these guys stepped up and did it even when people doubted them.”
Auch’s finals win, a 5-1 decision over Pacific’s previously-unbeaten Callum Sitek, marked a third straight state title for the junior, preserving his goal of becoming Neosho’s first four-time state champion.
“Number three means I still have my main goal I had coming into high school,” Auch said. “I want to be Neosho’s very first four-timer. I’m going for it.”
And if he accomplishes the rare feat of becoming a four-time state champion next year?
“I might five Coach Phillips on the mat,” he said. “He put up a fight tonight, but I might just do it.”
The finals bout at 132 was a story of vengeance for fellow Neosho grappler Kolton Sanders. The senior logged two first-period takedowns and held on late for a 5-3 decision over McDonald County’s Oscar Ortiz, who defeated Sanders a week earlier at the district tournament.
“I wanted to make sure I pushed the pace, kept my offense going and didn’t let him get to his offense,” Sanders said. “I was working for a major, that was what I wanted to do. He took a district bracket from me, and I never got one. (Tonight) felt amazing, and it’s what I’ve been working toward since I was six years old.”
Jeremiah Larson kept things rolling for Neosho in the finals at 182, defeating Carl Junction senior and previously-unbeaten Jackson White by a 3-1 decision in sudden victory. White picked up three victories over Larson earlier in the season.
“It feels great, man, and I’ve worked so hard for this,” Larson said. “I knew what he had and I was ready for it. He came out firing and I just kept on wrestling. I knew he’d score once or twice, but I just kept fighting.”
Senior Drayke Perry capped the individual titles for the Wildcats with a 17-2 technical fall over Fort Zumwalt South’s Evan Bragee in the finals.
“I fell short in the finals last year, but I’ve trained a lot since then with the thought of returning here again on my mind,” Perry said. “I wasn’t going to let this opportunity get away from me tonight. It was my last chance to win a high school championship. I was ready.”
The Wildcats also had medalists in runners-up Raymond Hembree (106) and Zane Persinger (285), as well as sixth-place Landon Kivett (113).
“This week we told our guys that if God puts a giant in front of us, we’re going to have a David within us,” Phillips said. “It’s a David mentality. We’re Goliath killers. Our giants are those who doubt us or step on the line against us who haven’t been beaten yet. Through our hard work and preparations, we had faith.”
For Carl Junction, Jesse Cassatt claimed his first state title with a 3-2 decision over Willard’s Jed Brandon in the championship match at 195.
“I’ve never felt anything better, and I’ve won titles in youth and stuff,” Cassatt said. “That felt half as good as this does now.”
Micah Lieberrman (285) rounded out the Bulldog medalists with a third-place finish, claiming overtime victories over Grandview’s Mario Quezada in the fourth round of wrestlebacks and Grain Valley’s Donovan McBride in the consolation finals. CJ finished ninth in the team standings with 75 points.
Jack Teague was another McDonald County medalist, taking third place with a first-period fall over Hannibal’s Gavin Morawitz in the consolation finals.
CLASS 4
Carthage landed a pair of sixth-place finishers in Kelten Campbell (170) and Kale Schrader (220).
Schrader, a senior and returning state champion, sustained an injury to his stomach in a quarterfinal win on Friday and was forced to forfeit his remaining matches the rest of the way. Campbell, also a senior, finished with a 3-3 record on the week.
Monett wins second straight Class 2 wrestling title: 3B
