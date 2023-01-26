The Neosho boys wrestling squad came away with eight individual wins Thursday to turn back Carl Junction 40-28.
The only forfeit came in the 126-pound class with Neosho forfeiting to Sam Melton.
The closest match was in the 215-pound class with Neosho’s Everson Tomlinson defeating Cayden Bollinger 6-5.
The quickest contest was at the 106-pound class with Carl Junction’s Carter Fogleson pinning Connor Reiboldt in 48 seconds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.