One of the greats to come through Neosho's storied wrestling program has accomplished immortality.
Nate Rodriguez is set to be among three individuals on Thursday inducted into the Division II Maryville University Hall of Fame for the fall class of 2022.
Rodriguez graduated from Maryville in 2017 as one of the most decorated student-athletes in school history. He won the Division II Wrestling National Championship at 141 pounds.
Rodriguez was voted the 2017 CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year for At-Large team, which encompasses more than 20 sports, and was first-team CoSIDA Academic All-America. He was the Great Lakes Valley Conference Male Student-Athlete of the Year and GLVC's Richard F. Scharf Paragon Award Winner for Male Student-Athletes.
Rodriguez was named the 2017 GLVC Wrestling Scholar of the Year, and first-team All-GLVC selection.
”It was a privilege, pleasure and honor to coach Nate “Doc” and be part of his journey," Maryville coach Mike Denney said in an announcement on Facebook. "He was a gift to our wrestling program, our coaches, his teammates and to Bonnie and me. He is a pillar that we built our Maryville wrestling program on. He was a big part of making our program strong.
"Sometimes you can never repay someone for all they brought and gave, but the best you can do is say thank you. Thank you (Nate) and keep singing that song. Nate made our Dojo a better place. He was a positive force in our space. He is missed in the Dojo, but his legacy here will remain with us for years to come. He will do many more amazing things before he is done.”
Rodriguez is a medical school graduate. He's now doing his residency in General Surgery.
Before Maryville, Rodriguez was already well-accustomed to winning titles for Jeremy Phillips' program at Neosho. A four-time state finalist, Rodriguez finished his prep career with three state championships and, at the time of his graduation, was the state's all-time leader in career wins (210).
Cayden Auch became NHS's first four-time state champion in 2021. Rodriguez started his collegiate career at DII Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and it wasn't until his junior season when he transferred to Maryville.
Rodriguez became an instant hit for the Saints. He was on his way to having his best season in 2015-16 before injuring his knee during a match at the National Duals.
At that point, Rodriguez was 20-0, ranked first in the nation and had pinned his last 10 opponents.
But injuries were no more in 2016-17. Rodriguez posted a 32-2 overall record and 8-0 dual record, closing out a historic career with a third Super Regional Championship and Division II championship.
He joined Matt Baker (197-pound title in 2013) as the only other wrestler to win a national title in the history of Maryville's program. In total in college, Rodriguez was a three-time All-American, four-time national qualifier, two-time region champion and has been inducted into the Maryville Wrestling Hall of Fame.
This year's ceremony will take place in the University Auditorium during Homecoming Weekend in St. Louis. The ceremony will be streamed on the university website at: https://youtu.be/zcVOvigH3mA
