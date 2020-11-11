NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho student-athletes Cayden Auch and Abby Jarvis signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the college level on Wednesday during a signing ceremony at Neosho High School.
Auch, a three-time state champion wrestler for the Wildcats, inked with NCAA Division I University of Arkansas at Little Rock, while volleyball standout Jarvis inked with NAIA program Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri.
CAYDEN AUCH
Auch seeks to become Neosho's first four-time individual state champion in wrestling this winter after going 52-2 in his junior season.
The Wildcat grappler claimed a third state title last year by defeating previously unbeaten Callum Sitek, from Pacific, by a 5-1 decision in the Class 3 state championship at the 152-pound weight class. His first two state titles came at the 106- and 126-pound weight classes.
Auch chose UALR over several schools.
"I was talking with Missouri and Air Force, as well as Little Rock,"Auch said. "The coaches (at Little Rock) made me feel at home. They were a little like (Neosho wrestling head coach Jeremy Phillips), just not as hardcore, believe it or not. But it felt like home, and that's where I needed to be."
Auch said wrestling at the college level had been a goal ever since he was introduced to the sport in the third grade. He credited his development and ability to reach that goal to Phillips, who has been a coach and mentor of his throughout his wrestling career.
"I would not be where I am right now without Coach Phillips," Auch said. "He's helped me all the way from third grade to right now. Not only in wrestling. He's taught me a lot and always supported me."
The Little Rock wrestling program was conceived in March of 2017 and enters its second season under head coach Neil Erisman.
"It's exciting, and it's nice to get the pressure off by choosing where I want to go," Auch said. "Little Rock is a new program, but like I said, I got to meet the wrestlers and coaches, and it felt like a family and a bond like we have here at Neosho. I know we're a successful program, and I know a couple years down the road at Little Rock, they're going to be a successful program. I'm excited for that."
ABBY JARVIS
Jarvis was a three-year starter for a Neosho volleyball program that showed consistent improvement throughout her tenure with the Wildcats.
The senior capped her prep volleyball career this fall by aiding Neosho to a 14-win season — the program's winningest campaign of the past decade. She ranked first on the team in service points (82), second in solo blocks (25) and total blocks (30), third in kills (84) and fourth in aces (25),
Like Auch, Jarvis said continuing her athletic career at the college level had been a longtime dream. She said it was the small-school and family-like atmosphere at Cottey College that finalized her decision to sign with the Comets.
"It's an all-girls college, which will be sort of a change for me and what I'm used to, and also their academics are great," Jarvis said. "Ever since I visited the campus, I was really roped in."
Jarvis added that it was the courage that Neosho coaches and teammates had shown in her that motivated her to pursue volleyball at the next level.
"I had a great coaching staff behind me for all four years of high school," she said. "I really think they and my teammates pushed me to be my best and chase down my dreams.
"At the college level, I just want to see how far I can continue to push myself with volleyball and academics. I think the opportunity will be great for me to grow as a person."
