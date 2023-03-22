NEOSHO, Mo. — What a day for Carter Fenske.
Hours after learning he had been selected to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association's Academic All-State Team for basketball, the hard-throwing senior took the mound to pitch for the Wildcats (3-1) against Hillcrest in the Roy B. Shaver Classic Baseball Tournament.
What resulted was an absolute gem.
Fenske fanned 14 of the 19 batters he faced, recording a six inning no-hitter in a 10-0 run-rule-shortened game against Hillcrest at the Neosho Athletic Complex.
"He was dominant all day," Neosho Coach Bo Heisel said. "I knew from the first inning when all his pitches were down at the knees that he was going to be successful today."
Heisel said the notification of his all-state honor gave Fenske a boost before he took the mound.
"He pitched his tail off today and led us in that game," Heisel said. "He really found his curve ball today. When he can throw that for a strike, he's really successful."
Heisel also credited the Wildcat defense for the no-hitter.
"In every no-hitter, there's most always one diving play and Noah Lawson at first base saved the no-hitter," Heisel said.
Lawson's play came in the top of the sixth inning, when Hillcrest's Eric Kepler hit a hard grounder far to the right of Lawson and the Neosho first baseman laid out fully to stop the ball and tagged the bag ahead of the runner to record the out and keep the no-hitter intact.
"Defense played when we needed it to and obviously today, with 14 strikeouts, you don't get a lot of balls, so you have to stay locked in and I'm glad they were able to do that today."
Fenske also acknowledged the Wildcat defense.
"We had a couple great plays in the outfield and a couple great plays in the infield to help me complete the accomplishment," Fenske said. "I give Noah Lawson a lot of the credit."
Fenske said he also credited his catcher, Eli Zar, for framing his pitches perfectly.
In addition to Fenske's outing, Neosho's bats were alive and well on Wednesday.
The Wildcats went up early, scoring in the first inning off a two-run bomb by Zar. In the second inning, Quenton Hughes drove in Colton Southern from second base for a 3-0 lead. Southern had reached base earlier off a hard hit double down the third base line.
The Wildcats added another run in the third inning before cushioning their lead to 7-0 after four innings.
In the bottom of the fourth, Zar reached base on a walk before Wyatt Shadwick legged out a single. With two men on, Austin Rodriguez connected for a hard-hit double down the leftfield line, plating pinch runner Drake Swift and Shadwick. Fenske aided his own effort with an RBI double to centerfield that plated pinch runner Hudson Williams from third.
Neosho added another run in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Zar drove in River Brill off a sacrifice fly.
The Wildcats wrapped up the win in the bottom of the sixth with two runs to complete the 10-run rule. Cade Spiva drew a walk ahead of a Brody Crane triple to centerfield that scored Spiva and put the Wildcats up 9-0. Fenske wrapped up the game with an RBI that scored Crane for Neosho's tenth and final run.
Up next for the Wildcats in the tournament, a noon game Friday against Diamond. The championship game of the tournament is slated for 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.