You don't just wake up one day and become the best at what you do.
Neosho's Kaden Cole learned just what hard work and long-term dedication can do for you.
"(Cole)'s always dedicated. He's always hard-working towards all the workouts, to all the meets, to his teammates, everything," Neosho cross country coach Emily Abell said.
"Whenever he was a seventh grader is when I started coaching," Abell said. "I moved along with that class of athletes, so I was able to see his transformation all the way from junior high to high school, which is a really unique perspective for a coach to have. And he's been dedicated from that moment. He was always willing to put in the extra work."
Cole has been named the Globe's boy cross country athlete of the year for the 2021-22 school year.
Cole finished his senior campaign with four first-place finishes. He took first at the Seneca meet, Monett, McDonald County and the Central Ozark Conference meet. Those top finishes came with the respective times of 16 minutes and 44 seconds, 17:16, 17:03 and 15:49.
He took second place at the East Newton and Cassville competitions. He also grabbed a top-five finish at the Southern Stampede with his second-best time of the entire season at 15:37.
The only time that beat his run at MSSU was a sixth-place finish at state in a time of 15:33.
Cole took sixth place in the Class 5 District 2 meet as well.
"I think what set him apart from the rest is that he had some really clear goals for what he wanted to do and he made absolutely sure that he was on target with his goals and with his training throughout the season," Abell said.
The cross country standout wasn't just a top performer on the course, but also a developed leader off the course for the Wildcats.
"Whenever he was younger, he wasn't very outgoing or very talkative," Abell said. "In his underclassman years and junior high, he kept to himself and just led by example. As he got older, he found his voice and was able to help lead his team through his voice and through example. So I think that's when a switch flipped in him."
Cole picked up first-team all-district honors for the 2021 season.
Abell sees the hard work and dedication her star runner showcased over the years leading to success beyond the cross country course.
"I think it improves the athletes all around as a person," she said. "Right now, they hold that dedication to their sports because they want to be the best cross country runner, best volleyball player or best softball player. But I think it translates into their lives as they graduate and move on.
"Whether they know it or not, they're shaping themselves for the rest of their lives."
