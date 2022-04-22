OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kaden Cole continues to pile up the event wins for Neosho.
The Missouri Southern signee won the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs as Neosho competed in the Shawnee Mission West Invitational on Friday afternoon.
Cole won the 1,600 with a time of four minutes, 31 seconds. He claimed the 3,200 with a time of 9:59.
Also for the Wildcats, Isaiah Green came in second in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump. Eric Bebie was third in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles.
Tyrese Hill took fourth in the 200-meter dash, while Connor Jordan was fourth in the 800. Collyn Kivett was fifth in the javelin, while Hadyn Riggs took sixth in the discus.
Neosho came in second in the 4x100 relay. The Wildcats finished with 113 points to take fourth in the boys standings.
In the girls events, Riley Kemna finished third in the 1,600 and 3,200. Kendall Platner was third in the 300 hurdles, while Chloe Wood was fourth in the 3,200 as well.
Miranda Wennhold took fifth in the triple jump, while Jatelyn Mahurin was seventh in the shot put.
The Wildcats took second in the 4x800 relay. Neosho had 62 points to finish fifth as a team.
