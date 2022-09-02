Coming off of a 79-point performance last Friday night against Willard, Neosho met a stingy defense in Nixa this week.
The Wildcats faced a 45-14 hole at the break and went on to suffer a 65-21 setback on Friday night at Nixa High School.
The Eagles didn’t allow a score until Neosho’s fourth possession of the game. Jared Siler ran it in from nine yards out to start the scoring for the Wildcats.
But, by that time, Nixa had already found paydirt three times — once via a Ramone Green touchdown run and twice from the arm of Connor Knatcal. Knatcal connected with Kael Combs on the team’s opening drive and then Rylan Michel on a deep ball to make it 21-0.
The Eagles went on to score 17 unanswered before surrendering another Wildcat score.
Nixa’s Green scored from 38 yards out on the first play of the drive following a short punt from Neosho’s Siler. Siler caught the snap after seeing it roll to him and was under pressure as he tried to get the kick away.
The Wildcats came up empty on their next possession after a long drive ended with a turnover on downs.
Three plays later, Knatcal and Combs were connecting for their second touchdown of the night to make it 38-7.
After 41 yards on the ground from Siler and a couple of Quenton Hughes-Isaiah Green connections, the Wildcats were back in the end zone. Neosho was aided by a couple of defensive penalties on the drive as well. Siler scored his second TD on a carry to the right tackle that went 5 yards.
Nixa’s Green scored his final touchdown on a 10-yard carry right through the middle. While Siler ran in his final score during the third quarter. From 30 yards out, Siler started his run to the right side of the field, breaking a tackle and heading back left only to break another tackle and outrun everyone down the sideline.
Dylan Rebura added two more scores for the Eagles in the final stanza.
Kaleb James knocked in a 36-yard field goal during the second quarter to stretch Nixa’s lead to 24-7 at the time.
Despite the slow start, Siler carried the ball for more than 200 yards, making it back-to-back 200-yard performances for the senior to begin the campaign.
Neosho is hosting Carl Junction next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.