There’s no denying that Friday night’s matchup between the Joplin Eagles and Neosho Wildcats has a different feel to it.
“It’s going to be weird going back to Junge Field and standing across from a lot of the coaches and kids that I have spent so much time with,” said Neosho coach Brandon Taute, who spent the last six years as the offensive coordinator at Joplin. “But at the end of the day, it’s about the kids we've got and getting them a chance to experience a Friday night and compete. We're just trying to focus on the moment for them."
Taute replaced Leon Miller, who stepped down after the Wildcats went winless in 2020. Joplin will see two other familiar faces in Logan Shaw and Dayton Whitehead, who now serve as Neosho’s offensive line coach and offensive coordinator, respectively.
Shaw was previously the Eagles’ offensive line coach, while Whitehead was the wide receivers coach.
“I’m sure there will be a little awkwardness because of the familiarity and the friendship we still have today,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “Once the ball gets kicked off, it will be about the situations in the game and all that will take care of everything else. We have our guys to worry about. He has his guys to worry about.”
The Eagles (7-1) look to finish out the regular season on a strong note with district play looming. After suffering a 34-22 setback to Carthage two weeks ago, Joplin bounced back with a 21-16 victory over Branson last week.
Taute said the Eagles offense, now under the direction of Jacob Hewitt, is similar to the spread offense he coached in his time at Joplin.
“They obviously use more tight ends and heavier sets this year, which is the kind of personnel they have,” Taute said. “Always (Wright) has done a great job of extending plays and making plays when things break down. He is a special talent and a special kid. If you are going to slow down that offense, you have to slow down Always first.”
Neosho (1-7) is hoping to build off last week’s 21-14 triumph over Willard. It was the Wildcats’ first win of the season as junior running back Jared Siler scored all three of the team’s touchdowns on 208 yards rushing in 33 attempts.
“They (Neosho) have gotten a ton better,” Jasper said. “I’ve seen this every stop I have made throughout my career is it takes a year or two for the lineman to start understanding the zone concepts — inside and outside zone — when you go from a man scheme to a zone scheme. I think they have been going through those growing pains, but they have made leaps and bounds and just gotten better throughout the course of the year.”
While things might be all business once the ball is kicked off, the respect between former co-workers is undeniable.
“Coach Jasper has done a tremendous job,” Taute said. “He has done a good job building a culture and creating an environment where the kids want to play for each other. He has done a great job with that team. Clearly, they are one of the better teams in the state. It’ll be a great task to see if we can compete with them.”
“He (Taute) is a grinder, man,” Jasper said with a laugh. “He loves it. He spends a ton of hours working. That was the thing that struck me about him whenever I came here. It was very obvious to see his preparation level, how much time and effort, he puts into everything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.