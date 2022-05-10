NEOSHO, Mo. — At times, the possibility of playing basketball at the next level seemed improbable for K’dyn Waters.
Improbable no more.
One of the top prep players in the area for Neosho this past winter, Waters signed to play college basketball at NJCAA Division II North Arkansas College on Monday afternoon at the La Z Boy Fieldhouse in Neosho.
“This is what I’ve been playing for my whole life,” Waters said. “To finally say I’m going to college and going to be a college athlete, it means a lot.”
The tall, lengthy 6-foot-5 combo guard helped the Wildcats (17-11) to their winningest season since 2005 last year. Waters, transferring to Neosho from Cape Coral, Florida, for his senior campaign, averaged a team-high 23 points per game while ranking second on the team in rebounds (6.4), assists (3.4) and steals (2.5).
“We had Landon Austin go on to play at NEO last year and this year K’dyn going to North Ark,” Neosho coach Zane Culp said. “It’s good to see our program is producing quality talent that can go on to the next level. With K’dyn coming into our program and not knowing much about it, it was awesome to see him continue his excellent play and build upon it considering he had one of the better seasons we’ve had at Neosho in a long time.”
Waters said he chose North Arkansas over Saint Vincent College, a private school out of Pennsylvania. He also considered reclassifying to go to a prep school and following the path of many high school players in southwest Missouri by going to Link Academy in Branson.
But North Arkansas separated itself.
“They really showed the most interest,” Waters said. “They wanted me and I really fit their play style. They like to score the ball a lot, but they also move the ball around. I feel like that’s two things I do really well."
Added Culp, “They are getting a kid that’s extremely skilled, who loves basketball. He’s going to fit right in. I’m sure he will love it. He could fit in just about anywhere, but from the looks of it, he’s found a perfect spot.”
There were plenty of accolades for Waters after the season. He was named the area player of the year by the 4-States Basketball Coaches Association.
Waters was also a first-team All-Central Ozark Conference Player and earned all-state recognition.
Exactly how well does Waters fit in as a Pioneer?
“I think I fit in with my ability to score from all levels,” Waters said. “Just scoring and passing. I feel like I play the right way. I’m not going to force a lot of shots. If my teammate is open, then that’s who is getting the shot.”
Waters said his goal is to start immediately as a freshman, so he can quickly get looks from four-year schools.
He said to accomplish that goal he’ll need to improve his defense. Another adjustment will be to the college 3-point shooting line, but Waters said he shoots off the line frequently anyway.
Even though he was at Neosho only one year, Culp said it feels like Waters has been in his program all along.
“He’s a Neosho Wildcat forever,” Culp said. “We are glad he’s one of the guys going on to represent Neosho basketball after they’ve graduated.”
“I will remember (Neosho) forever,” Waters said.
