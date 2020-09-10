Healthy skill position players and experienced linemen have played a big role in Nevada’s 2-0 start this season — their best start in at least 15 years.
“Last year we lost (Kaden) Denney in the first quarter of Week 1 and our other speed back in Week 5,” Tigers coach Wes Beachler said. “Our backs have stayed healthy, and our line is much improved. Much of our line were sophomores and even freshmen last year. Now they are sophomores and juniors and much improved. Health in the skill players and a better line have added more points.”
The Tigers, who went winless last season, have beaten Rogersville 38-26 and Hollister 31-6 to start this season. They won only one game in the last two seasons, and they've won consecutive games for the first time since 2017 when they beat Clinton in the regular-season finale and Raytown South in the first round of the Class 4 playoffs.
Denney, who suffered a knee injury last season, rushed for more than 200 yards against Rogersville and more than 100 yards against Hollister.
“He’s a confident athlete,” Beachler said. “It’s a boost for him to be out there again.”
Nevada’s offensive improvement is reflected in the statistics.
“After two weeks this year, we are 110 yards rushing behind our total in Week 5 last year,” Beachler said. “That’s a big increase.
“Last week we got the ball to start the third quarter, had a 9 1/2 minute drive and scored. That’s ball control and control of the line of scrimmage. That’s what we want to do as a program, a ground-pounding team.”
The Tigers have also gotten better on defense.
“It’s a big improvement,” Beachler said. “Last year we were starting five freshmen by Week 10. We’re still young on that side, too.
“The most important thing that stands out to me is Week 1 and Week 2 our opponent had first-and-goal and we held on downs. That’s a big lift. I like the way they play together. When I was coach at Republic, I always marveled how Webb City’s defense flowed together and fit together as a whole. Our kids are doing a good job this year being in the right spot and the spots they are supposed to be.”
The Tigers kick off Big 8 Conference West Division play tonight at home against Cassville (1-1), which lost 21-13 at Mount Vernon before beating Marshfield 22-20.
“Cassville in my opinion is one of the best-coached and hardest-playing teams in the area,” Beachler said. “We have to reach the level they play with. They execute almost flawlessly.
“Lance (Parnell, head coach) has had a good run and as defensive coordinator under David Large. Cassville is well-coached, classy and plays the game the right way – hard, physical. We have to match that at every level.
“I’m proud of our kids. The leadership the seniors have shown is a big difference. They talked all summer about practicing the right way, playing the right way, lead by example. The senior class has turned out to be very good leaders for us.”
AURORA ALSO 2-0
Like Nevada, the Houn’ Dawgs have won consecutive games for the first time since beating East Newton and Monett early in the 2017 season, and they are 2-0 for the first time since 2013.
In victories over McDonald County 50-36 and Monett 22-7, Aurora has averaged almost 400 yards rushing. Four players have at least 130 yards on the ground -- Kohl Rohlman with 206 yards on 16 carries, Brody Sims with 195 yards on 18 carries, Arron Fisher with 158 yards on 31 carries and Ian Jackson with 133 yards on 22 carries. All are juniors except Sims, a senior.
Fisher also has been most efficient in the passing game, completing 6-of-9 attempts for 39 yards.
Jackson leads the defense with 26 tackles, and junior Felix Barrientos has 21 stops.
Aurora begins Big 8 East Division play tonight at Rogersville (1-1), which is coming off a 37-15 victory at Seneca.
Other Big 8 games tonight have Monett at East Newton, Seneca at Hollister (crossover), Lamar at McDonald County, Reeds Spring at Mount Vernon and Marshfield at Springfield Catholic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.