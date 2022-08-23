It was 2019 when Nevada’s football team went 0-10.
Two years later, the Tigers played for a district championship. Despite falling short in the district finals, Nevada finished one of its best seasons in recent memory with a 9-3 overall record.
“We had a really solid year despite a tragic loss to start the season,” Nevada coach Wes Beachler said. “The young men in this program respond to adversity better than most adults. We always played with tremendous heart and played the game the right way— unselfish with great effort and determination.
“We played tough in our conference and played well in districts. We just had a few too many turnovers in the district championship to win a game of that magnitude.”
However, the Tigers return the majority of their district runner-up squad from a year ago. Twenty-eight lettermen are back, 16 of which are starters.
On offense, the Tigers’ entire backfield returns with the exception of fullback Zade Lee, who is recovering from a knee injury.
Senior Cade Beshore returns at quarterback. He completed 52 of 98 passes for 1,078 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
“Cade has a very high football IQ,” Beachler said. “He takes care of the ball and makes good decisions.”
Senior Avious Steadman returns following an all-state campaign at wingback last year. He logged 2,176 all-purpose yards with 1,851 coming on the ground with a whopping 27 touchdowns in 154 carries.
“He’s an explosive athlete with great acceleration and good field vision,” Beachler noted.
A Nebraska baseball commit, Case Sanderson picked up all-state recognition as a defensive end. The senior was also a capable runner, having accumulated 968 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns in 132 attempts.
Sanderson amassed 57 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and had one defensive interception.
“He’s physical and tough,” Beachler said. “A very smart defensive end, who is tough to run at or away from.”
Jordan Johnson joins Steadman and Sanderson in the backfield. The senior had 527 rushing yards on 99 carries and scored nine times.
Nevada’s other top returnees include seniors Drew Beachler (TE/DB), Skylur Mashek (OL/DL), Kenneth Johnson (DT/OL), Gage Miller (LB), Braeden Koenig (OLB) and Blake Cox (DB).
The junior class consists of Ryan Godsey (OL), Henry Campbell (OLB), Brice Budd (CB/S), Luke Anderson (OL/DE) and Tyler Longobardi (OLB/TE).
The Tigers graduated three all-conference offensive linemen last year. Junior Talan Chandler, a 6-foot-3, 280 pounder, is expected to ease that burden.
Chandler, transferring from Class 2 state champion Lutheran St. Charles, is a highly recruited offensive line prospect. He’s received college interest from a number of Power 5 schools.
Top prospects whose time has arrived for Nevada include senior Jeremy Rivas (FB/LB) as well as juniors Garrett Vickers (TE/DE), Kellen Ast (OL), Dezmond Robinson (RB) and Brady Phebus (OL/DE), and sophomores Cam Williams (OL/DL), Grady Stewart (FB/DE), Ryan Cook (OL/DL/LB) and Gabe Smith (QB/DB).
“We will continue to emphasize the importance of our running game,” Beachler said. “We will also be able to mix in more of a passing game, but not at the expense of our running game.
“Defensively we need to improve our scoring defense. We did play well on that side of the ball when we needed big stops. We have a lot of young players who should see significant playing time. We will know more about those young men as the season progresses.”
2022 Schedule
Aug. 26 — at Springfield Catholic
Sept. 2 — Reeds Spring
Sept. 8 — East Newton
Sept. 16 — at McDonald County
Sept. 23—at Mount Vernon
Sept. 30—Cassville
Oct. 7—at Lamar
Oct. 14—Monett
Oct. 21—at Seneca
2021 ResultsNevada 52, Rogersville 31
Nevada 54, Hollister 28
Nevada 46, Cassville 20
Lamar 48, Nevada 22
Nevada 54, Monett 14
Nevada 52, Seneca 35
Nevada 46, East Newton 6
McDonald County 39, Nevada 34
Nevada 41, Aurora 16
District Playoffs
Nevada 64, East (Kansas City) 6
Nevada 40, Bolivar 38 (3OT)
Lincoln College Prep 41, Nevada 18
