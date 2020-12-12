CARTHAGE, Mo. — It was evident early that Nevada wasn’t going to let scoring come easy for Joplin.
The Eagles were limited to three points in the first quarter and shot 33.3% overall from the floor as Nevada claimed a 47-39 hoops win Saturday afternoon in the third-place game of the 74th Carthage Boys Invitational at Carthage High School.
“We had a plan defensively to make them play in a way that they’re maybe not comfortable playing,” Nevada coach Shaun Gray said. “Joplin has a lot of good guards who can shoot it and drive it. Our goal was to take away the looks they wanted to get in the first five to seven seconds of the possession. We also felt like if we could run offense for long periods of time, make them guard and lower their total shot attempts, that would benefit us as well. We didn’t do it for all four quarters, but we were really able to dictate the pace in the first quarter and for stretches in the second half.”
Joplin (3-2) trailed by as many as 12 points before clawing its way back to take a brief lead late in the third quarter. A 3-point make by Always Wright put the Eagles up 25-22 before the Tigers (4-2) ended the period on a 9-3 run — Logan Applegate accounting for all of the Nevada points with two 3s, one layup and a free throw — to take a 31-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
Applegate, who finished with a game-high 25 points and four 3-pointers, accounted for 24 of Nevada’s 31 points through the first three quarters.
“He’s a heck of a player,” Gray said of Applegate. “Not only that, but he comes over in the fourth quarter and recommends having Logan McNeley spin off to the weak side on our wing pick-and-roll that we like to run. And sure enough, we ran it, Logan McNeley got an open look and made one of the biggest shots of the game. So Applegate is more than just a scorer for us. He sees the floor extremely well and can identify those things we can exploit in a defense.”
Logan’s McNeley’s triple was his only bucket of the game and put Nevada in the driver’s seat with 4:02 to go and a 40-33 lead. Joplin drew no closer than four points the rest of the way.
“We’re still finding our way,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “We had momentum and started guarding harder (in the second half). I believe we had the lead at one point and then had an unforced turnover — just throwing the ball away. Those are simple, little things that are correctable but make a big difference in a game like that.”
Ben Hines and Lane McNeley tallied eight and seven points, respectively, for Nevada, which shot 44.4% from the floor.
“You’re dealing with, again, a team that has three really good guards,” Hafer said. “They’re seniors. And Shaun does a great job. If he gets a lead in the fourth quarter, he’s going to make you come guard. And when you have three guards like that, it’s hard to deal with.”
All Wright led the Joplin scoring with 15 points, while Always Wright added 14 points and Landen Artherton six points.
WEST PLAINS 56, CARTHAGE 54
Carthage saw a nine-point lead dissipate in the fourth quarter as West Plains rallied for a comeback win in the fifth-place game.
The Zizzers (4-1) opened the final period on a 13-2 run, and after a 2-point make on a floater by Taylor Harrison, West Plains held a 48-46 lead with 3:44 left to play.
A 3-pointer by Joel Pugh pulled Carthage (1-2) to within a point, 52-51, with 56 ticks remaining. And following four straight free throw makes by the Zizzers, Justin Ray converted another triple for Carthage to trim the West Plains lead to 56-54 with just two seconds left.
The Tigers immediately fouled on West Plains’ ensuing possession to preserve time, which led to a pair of misses by the Zizzers at the foul line. But after a Carthage rebound on the second missed freebie, a desperation heave by Silas Templeman from near midcourt missed short as the final buzzer sounded.
“We played better and executed in the first three quarters,” Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. “They were missing a ton of shots there early. We decided to switch some things up … and we probably overstayed our welcome in the zone a little bit. … Then our youth and inexperience kind of showed. Patrick (Carlton) got into foul trouble, and he was playing really well to start the basketball game. When they realized Pat was out of the game, they attacked our young guards.”
Carthage had three players score in double figures, with Pugh tallying 14 points, Max Templeman 12 points and Ray 11 points.
Harrison scored a game-high 18 points for West Plains, which trailed 23-17 at the end of the first quarter and 31-24 at halftime.
LEAVENWORTH 49, CARL JUNCTION 46
Following a 33-33 tie at the end of the third quarter, Leavenworth outscored Carl Junction 16-13 in the final period to win the seventh-place game.
The back-and-forth contest saw Leavenworth hold a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter before the Bulldogs (0-6) took a 21-20 advantage into halftime.
Alex Baker led the scoring for Carl Junction with 14 points, while Kyler Perry added nine points, Josh Cory eight points and Blake Poorman six points.
JaiKuan Darthard and Jalen Vaughn paced Leavenworth with 12 points apiece.
NIXA 52, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 34
Nixa jumped out to a 13-7 lead and never looked back as it downed Raymore-Peculiar to win the tournament championship.
The Eagles (4-0) didn’t allow more than nine points to Ray-Pec (3-1) in each of the first three quarter, building a 32-12 lead by halftime and a 39-21 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Nixa had three double-digit scorers in Jason Jones (15 points), Colin Ruffin (10) and Jaret Nelson (10).
Iryn Allen paced Ray-Pec with 14 points.
