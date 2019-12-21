WEBB CITY, Mo.—The Nevada Tigers earned a signature win on Saturday at the 4-States Challenge.
In a clash between state-ranked Tigers, Nevada earned a thrilling 58-55 boys basketball victory over Willard at Webb City High School’s Cardinal Dome.
“We’re super proud of these guys,” Nevada coach Shaun Gray said. “People close to our program know that our group can compete with anybody. This win is maybe proof to anybody else who may not have known that.”
In other action at the event, Carthage earned a 79-60 win over Pittsburg, while Mount Vernon beat Neosho 50-43 and College Heights Christian defeated Galena 77-56.
NEVADA, 58-55
Ranked seventh in Class 4, Nevada used a solid second half to stay unbeaten. Down two at halftime, Nevada outscored Willard 24-13 in the third quarter to take the lead for good.
Nevada’s starting five played the entire game.
“We asked them if they wanted a break and they said no,” Gray said. “For them to do that and play as hard as they did says a lot about the group. This is a special group. I’m really proud of the all-out effort those guys gave.”
Nevada (7-0) had four players score in double figures, as Logan Applegate had 17 and Arkansas-Fort Smith recruit Dalton Gayman added 15. Logan McNeley had 12 and Lane McNeley chipped in 11.
Ranked ninth in Class 5, Willard slipped to 6-2. Northwest Missouri recruit and last year’s Central Ozark Conference Player of the Year Daniel Abreu scored 17 points for Willard and fellow senior Maurice Grayer added 15.
Down nine, Willard cut its deficit to one late in the game, but Gayman’s hoop in transition gave Nevada a 58-55 lead with 20 seconds left.
“Dalton did a great job of finishing under pressure,” Gray said.
Willard misfired on a 3-pointer, but Nevada missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Willard had the ball back with three seconds left, but Abreu’s last-second trey was off the mark.
CARTHAGE, 79-60
Carthage built a big early lead and finished strong after Pittsburg rallied.
“With kids like Gavyn Elkamil and Javon Grant, we knew they were going to make a run,” Tigers coach Nathan Morris said. “Our guys are finally feeling confident and they’re getting their basketball legs back under them. We took a couple losses pretty hard, but we knew with time, we’d start playing better.”
The Tigers led 16-5 by the end of the first quarter and 35-24 at the break, but a jumper from Elkamil trimmed Carthage’s lead to 50-45 at the end of the third period. But Carthage finished strong, as a pair of treys from Taris Jackson gave the Tigers a 70-54 lead with three minutes remaining.
A senior guard, Jackson poured in 32 point and made eight 3-pointers.
“He felt good out there tonight,” Morris said. “He was feeling it. I think he broke the school record for 3-pointers in a game.”
Alex Martini added 18 points and Joel Pugh scored 12 for the Tigers (3-2). Pittsburg’s Elkamil scored 28 and surpassed 1,000 career points. Grant added 19 for the Purple Dragons.
MOUNT VERNON, 50-43
The Wildcats led 36-34 after the third period, but the Mountaineers finished strong, scoring 16 points in the final frame.
Senior Cale Miller scored a game-high 22 points for Mount Vernon. Senior guard Mason Gammons and junior backcourt mate Landon Austin scored 15 points apiece to lead the Wildcats, who fell to 5-3.
Grant Baslee’s putback cut Neosho’s deficit to one at intermission.
The Mountaineers connected on 12-of-20 free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. The Wildcats managed just seven points in the fourth period.
“We had trouble scoring late,” Neosho coach Zane Culp said. “We were playing great defense. I think we had five stops in a row, but we couldn’t score. If we could have gotten a couple of buckets to fall early in the fourth quarter it would have been a different game.”
CHC, 77-56
In the event’s opener, Miller Long and Jacob Bogar led the Cougars past the Bulldogs.
A sophomore, Long poured in 27 points and hit seven 3-pointers. A senior, Bogar contributed 23 points and seven assists for the Cougars, who improved to 6-3.
Senior Connor Burton also reached double figures for College Heights with 13.
Two players reached double figures for Galena, as sophomore Brett Sarwinski scored 17 and freshman Tyler Little added 16.
College Heights led by seven after the opening frame, but the Cougars pulled away for good with a 24-10 second quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.