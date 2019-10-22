It’s a rematch from last season when Nevada plays host to Oak Grove in a Class 3 sectional softball game at 6 p.m. today at Bushwhacker Field, located behind the Lyons Stadium baseball field.
The Tigers and Panthers met one year ago in Oak Grove, and the Panthers prevailed 11-1 to start a run to the state championship game. The Panthers lost the title game 5-0 to Mexico, ending a 24-4 season.
This year Nevada (15-8) has a better record than Oak Grove (13-15).
“They graduated a fair amount from last year,” Nevada coach Danny Penn said. “I’ve been told they swing it pretty well, and the pitching and defense are OK. Knowing Coach (Brandi) Thomsen, they will be ready to play. They’ve played some bigger schools in tournaments in the Kansas City area. They struggled early but have come on lately.”
The Panthers, making their third state appearance in the past four years, have won five of their past eight games since a four-game losing streak in early October.
Nevada also is on a good run, riding a nine-game winning streak since a four-game skid. The Tigers have outscored their opponents 84-21 during the winning streak.
There are two common opponents. In Missouri River Valley Conference play, Oak Grove lost to Pleasant Hill 9-2 and Harrisonville 14-3. Nevada beat the same two teams in last week’s District 13 tournament at Pleasant Hill — Harrisonville 15-5 in the semifinals and Pleasant Hill 3-2 in the final.
“We were hopeful (of having a good year),” Penn said. “We graduated three starters from last year’s team. We brought back a good core. It was a matter of consistency and going out and playing like we knew we could.”
Nevada’s probable batting order: second baseman Maggie Leisure, center fielder Bailey Ast, shortstop Tylin Heathman, catcher Hailee Lundine, first baseman Claire Pritchett, third baseman Kirstin Buck, pitcher Abby Harder, right fielder Maleigha Hinton and left fielder Madison Hyder.
Harder has posted a 9-3 record this fall.
Pritchett leads the offense with her .500 batting average. Heathman is hitting .459, and Leisure, Ast, Buck and Lundine are around .350.
“Defensively, we need to make sure we’re ready to have the ball hit to us every pitch because we know they will put the ball in play,” Penn said. “Abby needs to work ahead in the count, get strike 1.
“Offensively, it’s not thing to do too much ... hit the ball where it’s pitched. We’ve done a good job lately of being disciplined and not forcing things.”
Nevada is in the state tournament for the fifth time in the past 10 years, headlined by the 2010 state championship
Today’s winner will play the winner between Savannah (17-2) and Kirksville (12-9), who play today in Kirksville. A Nevada victory would put the Tigers at home against Kirksville or at Savannah in Saturday’s quarterfinal game. An Oak Grove victory would put the Panthers at home on Saturday, regardless of the opponent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.