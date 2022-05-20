HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The third-seeded Nevada baseball team came up just short in a 4-2 setback to top-seeded Summit Christian Academy on Thursday in the Class 4 District 12 championship game at Harrionsville.
Summit Christian (22-2-1) will play Aurora, a 8-0 winner over Mount Vernon in the District 11 title game, on May 24 in the Class 4 sectionals.
Nevada drew first blood in the contest as an RBI double from Nebraska commit Case Sanderson got the scoring started in the top of the first. The Eagles answered with three runs in the bottom half as Morgan Wilkins tied the game with a run-scoring single.
Mason Holt propelled Summit Christian to a 3-1 lead with a two-run single to right field.
The Eagles added an insurance run in the fifth when Nathan Bartlett homered on a fly ball to left field, giving Summit Christian a three-run advantage.
But the Tigers' Eli Cheaney trimmed the deficit to two with an RBI single to center field in the sixth. However, the Eagles made the lead stand the rest of the way.
Garrett Ferguson earned the win for Summit Christian. He struck out 10 batters and allowed one earned run on four hits through 5 2/3 innings of work.
Bartlett worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He fanned three batters and walked one.
Summit Christian's Fischer Ethridge went 2 for 4 with a run scored to pace the offense.
Cheaney took the loss for Nevada. He surrendered two earned runs on six hits while striking out six and walking three.
Caden Klumpp pitched a scoreless inning in relief for the Tigers. Sanderson, Cheaney, Drake Ketterman and Cade Beshore each tallied hits for Nevada.
The Tigers ended the season with a 17-17 overall record and graduate five seniors. However, Nevada returns a solid core next season, headlined by the lefty bat of Sanderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.