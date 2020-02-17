MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Nevada High School girls basketball team has played 14 league games since rejoining the Big 8 Conference.
They’ve won them all.
Nevada rode a quick start to a 61-48 victory over Mount Vernon on Monday night in the Big 8 Conference’s outright championship game inside the Mount Vernon High School gymnasium.
It’s the second straight outright conference crown for the Nevada girls.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Nevada coach Brent Bartlett said. “I thought our girls really stepped up and played their hearts out. It’s a great thing to win the Big 8 two years in a row. It’s not easy to do. We had a target on our backs this year. I wish every coach could experience this group. I’m blessed.”
Using a balanced offensive attack and stifling defense, the Tigers built an early 16-point cushion and never surrendered the lead the rest of the way.
“We’ve challenged them hard the last month to play physical, and it showed tonight,” Bartlett said. “I thought we were aggressive from the start. We knocked down a lot of shots early that were big.”
Ranked eighth in Class 4 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association and the champions of the Big 8 West, Nevada (18-3) never trailed.
“Nevada is a very good team,” Mount Vernon coach Grant Berendt said. “They’ve been ranked all year, so it’s not like we got beat by a slouch. It was good for us to play a team of their caliber at this time of year.”
Senior guard Calli Beshore led the Tigers with 18 points, with 15 coming in the first half. Three others reached double figures, as Alison Bower scored 12, Lindley Ferry had 11 and Payge Dahmer chipped in 10.
“The well-balanced scoring makes our team special,” Bartlett said. “Any of our starters and Hailee Lundine can put the ball in the hole each and every night. You can’t concentrate on one or two players. That showed tonight.”
Junior point guard Lacy Stokes scored a game-high 20 points for Mount Vernon (19-6), the champs of the Big 8 East. Sophomore forward Cameryn Cassity added 17 for the Mountaineers, who do not have a senior on the roster.
Nevada used a triangle-and-two defense against the Mountaineers in an attempt to limit Stokes and Ellie Johnston.
“I thought we played great team defense,” Bartlett said. “Mount Vernon is such a quick team. We had to slow down Stokes and Johnston, and I think we did that.”
“We’ve seen that before,” Berendt said. “We just didn’t execute. We got good looks, but our shots weren’t falling.”
Nevada led 18-4, and Berendt noted his team was never able to overcome the early deficit.
“We knew what type of team Nevada was and what they can do,” Berendt said. “We always talk about winning the first quarter, but Nevada did a good job. They made some shots early, and they set the tone. We were stuck in a hole.”
Mount Vernon trimmed its deficit to six in the second quarter after a trey from Stokes, but the Tigers responded with a 12-3 burst, with Ferry, Dahmer and Beshore all scoring during the run. The visitors took a 38-25 lead into the break.
Nevada led 49-35 at the end of the third quarter and kept a double-digit lead the rest of the way. The Tigers made 10-of-14 free throws in the final frame.
“We’d make a little run, but they would answer,” Berendt said. “We could never get over the hump.”
NOTES: In the past two seasons, Nevada has gone 6-0 in Big 8 regular season play before winning the outright championship game as well. Nevada beat Rogersville in last year’s conference title game.
Monday’s clash was a rematch of a Dec. 12 contest that saw the Tigers edge the Mountaineers 45-42.
Both teams are at home Thursday — Mount Vernon against McDonald County and Nevada against El Dorado Springs.
Mount Vernon is seeded second for the Class 3 District 12 tournament. The Mountaineers play seventh-seeded Pierce City at 4 on Saturday at Aurora.
In other first-round games, No. 1 Clever meets No. 8 Lamar at 1, No. 4 Aurora plays No. 5 Sarcoxie at 2:30 and No. 3 Seneca meets No. 6 East Newton at 5:30.
Nevada will compete in Class 4’s District 13. Class 4 brackets have not yet been released.
