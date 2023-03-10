It’s been a quarter century since the Nevada girls basketball team reached the state quarterfinals.
That changes Saturday at noon as the Tigers head to Sedalia to face off with Benton High School (St. Joseph) for a Class 4 matchup to try and reach the semifinals.
Third-year head coach Blake Howarth said he is excited to be a part of the turnaround.
“It still hasn’t really set in,” Howarth said. “It’s awesome for us to be able to do something like this. ... Hearing those words, it feels really good. I’m super happy for our girls.”
He noted that he returned a lot of experience this season, which helped with the success. The Tigers are 22-6 this year.
Some of that experience is in seniors Abbey Heathman and Maddy Majors. Juniors Clara Swearingen and Katie Johnson add to that.
Heathman, Majors and Swearingen were all starters on last year’s team while Johnson was the first player off the bench for Nevada.
“When you return experience and they know the expectations and how to run things and play the way that I’m looking for them to play good things happen,” Howarth said.
The run to the state tournament really began over the summer in the 20 offseason games the team competed in, says coach.
“We started building the walls and trying to put the roof on,” he said.
They must’ve gotten the roof on and added sturdy shingles because the few leaks that came through were to large storms.
Nevada dropped five of its six games to Class 5 and 6 schools. The Tigers fell to Webb City, Carl Junction and Marshfield in Class 5 and Lebanon and Blue Springs in Class 6.
Swearingen leads the team on the offensive end. She’s a notable 3-point shooter and can also rebound the ball as the second-best rebounder for Nevada. She tallied 1,000 career points earlier this year.
Howarth noted that a lot of Swearingen’s success comes from Majors’ ability to share the ball and find teammates open on the outside. Majors is also a reliable scoring option for the team.
Heathman is an interior presence for the Tigers and leads the team in rebounding while consistently collecting rebounds. Her coach mentioned that she often is overshadowed by Swearingen and Majors’ scoring numbers but that her role plays a big part on the team as well.
Benton will come into play at 25-3 and riding a 13-game win streak that dates back to Jan. 17. The Cardinals are coming off a 64-50 win over St. Pius X (Kansas City).
Nevada dropped its last two regular season contests. After narrow victories over Harrisonville and Clinton in the Class 4 District 13 tournament, it claimed a 11-point win over St. Michael the Archangel in the state sectional.
Season averages for the Tigers are 52.4 points per game while allowing 43 to opponents. The Cardinals score 55.6 while surrendering just 36.4.
According to MSHSAA, the teams have never met before in program history. They have one mutual opponent this year in St. Michael the Archangel. Both teams defeated the Guardians. The Cardinals won by 12.
