From 2019 to the 2020 season, the Nevada football team made a 180-degree turnaround — a stretch that saw the Tigers go winless just two years ago to 7-4 last fall.
“Our seniors and the rest of our players did a great job of refocusing the program on what is important,” coach Wes Beachler said. “And that’s effort at practice, a winning attitude and playing as hard as you can on each and every down.”
And the Tigers have plenty coming back from a successful season. Nevada returns 25 lettermen and 11 starters including its entire offensive line — all-conference selections Omar Vargas, Lukas Higgins, Skylur Mashek as well as Jackson Dryer and Logan Smith.
Kartman Highley returns at tight end, and Nevada also retains starting fullback Logan Marquardt.
Case Sanderson returns for another season at running back after averaging 7.6 yards per carry (512 yards on 67 attempts and eight touchdowns) en route to first-team all-conference recognition.
Senior Eli Cheaney, the Tigers’ featured offensive weapon last season, also returns in the backfield. He rushed for 1,152 yards on 163 carries and reached the end zone 15 times. Cheaney earned second-team all-conference honors for his performance.
“Our running game should continue to be solid,” Beachler said. “With all the linemen we return, the talent in the backfield and the addition of a few new players, we should be just as capable as we were last year.”
Junior Case Beshore is the lone quarterback listed among the returning players. Beachler described Beshore as an intelligent player who sees things before they happen. His primary targets will be seniors J.D. Downing, Anthony Vanc and Highley in addition to junior tight ends Brayden Koenig and Steve Zachary.
Nevada’s defense will have seven starters returning, led by all-conference linebackers Sanderson and Cheaney. Marquardt is back at linebacker while Drew Beachler and Beshore return in the secondary.
“Blake Cox also started for us Week 12 last season in the secondary,” Beachler added. “Both of our defensive tackles, Skylur and Kenneth Johnson, also return. This is a group that is intelligent and they get to the ball well. They should be fun to watch. Six of them (Beachler, Beshore, Skylur Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, Mashek and Sanderson) were sophomores last year.”
Beachler also looks for 16 newcomers to make an impact this fall. As for the season outlook, the ever-challenging Big 8 West Division is expected to be once again filled with stiff competition.
“All the Big 8 West games will be important,” Beachler said. “We lost in the closing seconds to Seneca last year and led at Lamar going into the fourth quarter. We need to be able to finish those games on the road and in conference. Our opener (on Aug. 27) is against Rogersville who we beat in a tough road-opener last year. They went on to win the Big 8 East. So, every game will be challenging and we will need to play well every Friday night.”
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27— Rogersville
Sept. 3— at Hollister
Sept. 10— at Cassville
Sept. 17— Lamar
Sept. 24— at Monett
Oct. 1— Seneca
Oct. 8— at East Newton
Oct. 15— McDonald County
Oct. 22— Aurora
2020 RESULTS
Nevada 38, Rogersville 26
Nevada 31, Hollister 6
Cassville 47, Nevada 28
Lamar 44, Nevada 28
Nevada 20, Monett 7
Seneca 27, Nevada 26
Nevada 52, East Newton 7
Nevada 14, McDonald County 13
Nevada 39, Aurora 20
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Nevada 56, Harrisonville 41
Helias Catholic 54, Nevada 22
