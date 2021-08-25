From 2019 to the 2020 season, the Nevada football team made a 180-degree turnaround — a stretch that saw the Tigers go winless just two years ago to 7-4 last fall.

“Our seniors and the rest of our players did a great job of refocusing the program on what is important,” coach Wes Beachler said. “And that’s effort at practice, a winning attitude and playing as hard as you can on each and every down.”

And the Tigers have plenty coming back from a successful season. Nevada returns 25 lettermen and 11 starters including its entire offensive line — all-conference selections Omar Vargas, Lukas Higgins, Skylur Mashek as well as Jackson Dryer and Logan Smith.

Kartman Highley returns at tight end, and Nevada also retains starting fullback Logan Marquardt.

Case Sanderson returns for another season at running back after averaging 7.6 yards per carry (512 yards on 67 attempts and eight touchdowns) en route to first-team all-conference recognition.

Senior Eli Cheaney, the Tigers’ featured offensive weapon last season, also returns in the backfield. He rushed for 1,152 yards on 163 carries and reached the end zone 15 times. Cheaney earned second-team all-conference honors for his performance.

“Our running game should continue to be solid,” Beachler said. “With all the linemen we return, the talent in the backfield and the addition of a few new players, we should be just as capable as we were last year.”

Junior Case Beshore is the lone quarterback listed among the returning players. Beachler described Beshore as an intelligent player who sees things before they happen. His primary targets will be seniors J.D. Downing, Anthony Vanc and Highley in addition to junior tight ends Brayden Koenig and Steve Zachary.

Nevada’s defense will have seven starters returning, led by all-conference linebackers Sanderson and Cheaney. Marquardt is back at linebacker while Drew Beachler and Beshore return in the secondary.

“Blake Cox also started for us Week 12 last season in the secondary,” Beachler added. “Both of our defensive tackles, Skylur and Kenneth Johnson, also return. This is a group that is intelligent and they get to the ball well. They should be fun to watch. Six of them (Beachler, Beshore, Skylur Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, Mashek and Sanderson) were sophomores last year.”

Beachler also looks for 16 newcomers to make an impact this fall. As for the season outlook, the ever-challenging Big 8 West Division is expected to be once again filled with stiff competition.

“All the Big 8 West games will be important,” Beachler said. “We lost in the closing seconds to Seneca last year and led at Lamar going into the fourth quarter. We need to be able to finish those games on the road and in conference. Our opener (on Aug. 27) is against Rogersville who we beat in a tough road-opener last year. They went on to win the Big 8 East. So, every game will be challenging and we will need to play well every Friday night.”

2021 SCHEDULE

Aug. 27— Rogersville

Sept. 3— at Hollister

Sept. 10— at Cassville

Sept. 17— Lamar

Sept. 24— at Monett

Oct. 1— Seneca

Oct. 8— at East Newton

Oct. 15— McDonald County

Oct. 22— Aurora

2020 RESULTS

Nevada 38, Rogersville 26

Nevada 31, Hollister 6

Cassville 47, Nevada 28

Lamar 44, Nevada 28

Nevada 20, Monett 7

Seneca 27, Nevada 26

Nevada 52, East Newton 7

Nevada 14, McDonald County 13

Nevada 39, Aurora 20

DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Nevada 56, Harrisonville 41

Helias Catholic 54, Nevada 22

2020 RECORD: 7-4 (3-3 Big 8 West Division).

COACH: Wes Beachler. 

TOTAL YEARS IN COACHING: 29.

YEARS AT NEVADA: 6.

RECORD AT NEVADA: 27-36. 

ASSISTANTS: Neil Barnes, Will Downing, Blake Howarth, Cole Sanderson, Ken Eastwood, Jerrod Alexander. 

RETURNING STARTERS/LETTERMEN

Eli Cheaney, 185 sr. RB/OLB; J.D. Downing, 160 sr. WB/CB; Jackson Dryer, 250 sr. C; Kartman Highley, 215 sr. TE/DE; Lukas Higgins, 230 sr. OL/DL; Logan Marquardt, 210 sr. FB/ILB; Logan Smith, 235 sr. OL/DE; Anthony Vance, 180 sr. OLB/WB; Omar Vargas, 205 sr. OL/DE; Drew Beachler, 175 jr. DB/TE; Case Beshore, 165 jr. QB/CB; Blake Cox, 155 jr. S/TB; Kennedy D’Elia, 235 jr. OL/DL; Zade Lee, 170 jr. LB/FB; Brayden Koenig, 165 jr. LB/TE; Skylur Mashek, 260 jr. OL/DL; Gage Miller, 165 jr. LB/TB; Tayvin Moore, 140 jr. DB; Kenneth Johnson, 210 jr. DT/OL; Jeremy Rivas, 150 jr. LB/RB; Case Sanderson, 205 jr. RB/OLB; Steve Zachary, 140 jr. LB/DE/TE.

TOP PROSPECTS

Gage Miller, jr. LB/RB; Jordan Johnson, 185 jr. RB/LB; Avious Steadman, 165 jr. RB/DB; Luke Anderson, so. OL/LB; Kellen Ast, so. TE/DE; Brice Budd, so. RB/DB; Henry Campbell, so. LB/FB; Tucker Duncan, so. TB/DB; Ryan Godsey, so. OL/DL; Kanyon Highley, so. OL/DL; Evan Forkner, so. OL/DL; Tyler Longobardi, so. LB/TE; Layne Webb, so. LB/FB; Blake Woods, so. OL/DL; Garrett Vickers, so. TE/DE.