SENECA, Mo. — The Nevada football team scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from previously unbeaten Seneca 49-14 in Big 8 West Conference action on Friday night at Tom Hodge Field.
With districts next week, Nevada ended the regular season 7-2. Seneca fell short of a perfect regular season as it finished 8-1.
The Indians jumped out to a 7-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter. But the Tigers answered with two quick scores in the second stanza to take a one-score lead with 8:07 left in the first half.
Seneca tied things at 14 at the 2:13 mark, but Nevada responded with a TD to take a 21-14 lead with just 11 seconds left before halftime.
And the Tigers didn't look back. Nevada erupted for 21 points in the third quarter and added one more score with 7:17 left in the game.
