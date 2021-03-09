NEVADA, Mo. — Nevada mounted a big fourth-quarter comeback and upended Rogersville 51-46 on Tuesday night in a Class 5 sectional game before a capacity crowd at Wynn Gymnasium.
The Tigers (20-6) advance to play at Bolivar (14-12) in a quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. Friday. The Liberators trimmed Rolla 51-45 in their sectional contest.
Nevada scored just one point in the second stanza and trailed 22-14 at halftime and 38-28 after three quarters. But the Tigers outscored the Wildcats 23-8 in the final eight minutes to earn their first quarterfinal appearance since the 1991 team finished second in Class 3.
"Ben Hines had two blocks at the rim that led to transition buckets for us," Nevada coach Shaun Gray said. "Logan Applegate made 4 of 4 free throws, and the McNeley brothers (Logan and Lane) combined for five 3s as well.
"We went to a half-court trap and forced a couple of turnovers, made some buckets. When it got down to a one-possession game, being at home, that place ... I would guess there were 1,000 people in the stands. The roof better be checked tomorrow to see if there is still one. When Lane McNeley hit a corner 3 to give us the lead, I couldn't hear myself breathe. It's the most exciting game and the biggest game I've been a part of my whole life."
Lane McNeley hit five treys in the game and finished with 20 points to lead the Tigers, and Applegate finished with 17.
Jonathon Dunn and Max Goff scored 15 and 11 points, respectively, for Rogersville (20-6).
