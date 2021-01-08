A night after struggling from the 3-point line, the Nevada boys basketball team opened the floodgates.
The Tigers shot 54.2% from beyond the arc en route to a 65-45 win over Clever on Day 3 of the Kaminsky Classic on Friday night at Joplin High School's Kaminsky Gymnasium.
With the triumph, Nevada (6-4) reserved a spot in today’s third-place game to take on William Chrisman, a 73-64 victor over Carl Junction, at 12:30 p.m. The championship game between Joplin and and Webb City will follow at 2.
Coming off an 18.5% 3-point shooting performance in a 65-55 loss to Webb City on Thursday, the Tigers bounced back to form against Clever by draining 13 of 19 attempts from deep. Logan McNeley led the way with a game-high eight triples, while Logan Applegate added four and Lane McNeley one.
“We’re a good 3-point shooting team,” Nevada coach Shaun Gray said. “Logan and Lane McNeley and Logan Applegate are really good 3-point shooters. They’ve proven that over the last three years of their career. Last night was just one of those nights when they didn’t fall, and maybe some of that was our selection. It was really fun (tonight), especially to see Logan McNeley shoot it like that.”
And it didn’t take long for Logan McNeley to get dialed in as he netted five 3s in the opening quarter to help Nevada jump out to 22-8 lead. He wound up finishing with a game-high 26 points to go along with three assists and three rebounds.
“He did not shy away after having a tough shooting night (from 3) the night before,” Gray said of Logan McNeley. “He still had confidence and his teammates still had confidence in him. To step up and knock those down, it really threw coals to the fire for our guys.”
A triple by Applegate at the end of the second period gave Nevada a 36-27 halftime lead. And out of the break, the Tigers went on a 24-8 run as they knocked down five more triples as well as three 2-point baskets and three free throws.
Logan McNeley’s final three of the night closed out the third quarter and gave Nevada its largest lead at 60-35. Clever drew no closer than 18 points the rest of the way.
Applegate also finished in double figures with 22 points, while Ben Hines added seven points and Lane McNeley five.
Defensively, Nevada held Clever to 10 points or less in three of the four quarters. The Blue Jays (3-7) shot 38.1% from the floor and 27.8% from 3.
Bryce Gelle and Kadeon Broome paced the scoring for Clever with 16 and 11 points, respectively.
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 73, CARL JUNCTION 64
Three straight triples to start the third quarter brought Carl Junction to within two points of William Chrisman on a turnover-riddled night, but that was as close as the Bulldogs would get as the Bears pulled away for their first victory of the Kaminsky Classic.
A 3-pointer by Mylas Derfelt trimmed the William Christian lead to 34-32 just a couple of minutes into the second half. However, the Bears responded with 14 straight points to balloon their advantage to 48-32 midway through the third period.
The Bulldogs put together another run at the start of the fourth quarter to make it a single-digit game again. But after a layup by Sincere Williams trimmed the deficit to 56-51 with 4:45 remaining, William Chrisman scored five straight points to push the lead back up to 10.
Carl Junction (1-9) drew no closer than seven points of William Chrisman (4-6) the rest of the way.
“We’ve still got to start (games) off better,” said CJ coach Justin Pock. “We come out of the gates and we self-inflict turnovers and dig ourselves a hole we have to climb out of. It takes us so much to climb out of it, and by the time we do, our energy is done. We just have to play four quarters solid and not turn over the basketball.”
The Bulldogs suffered 13 turnovers in the first half, which led to 15 William Chrisman points. The Bears held leads of 19-11 at the end of the first quarter and 34-23 at halftime.
In total, CJ turned the ball over 19 times.
“We can’t wait till the second quarter or halfway through the first to decide, ‘Hey, we’ve got to play,’ ” Pock said. “With the guys we play, you can’t get away with that. … The best thing we can do is come back tomorrow.”
Carl Junction will take on Clever in the tournament’s fifth-place game this morning at 11.
Four players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs, with Derfelt, Kyler Perry and Alex Baker tallying 12 points apiece and Williams 11 points.
For William Chrisman, Anthony Watkins scored a game-high 18 points, while Dayne Herl scored 17, Sir’Rahn Williams 13 and Alex Atagi 10.
Kaminsky Classic
At Joplin High School
Friday's Results
Nevada 65, Clever 45
William Chrisman 73, Carl Junction 65
Today’s Games
11 a.m.—Clever (3-7) vs. Carl Junction (1-9), 5th place. 12:30 p.m.—Nevada (6-4) vs. William Chrisman (4-6), 3rd place. 2—Joplin (6-2) vs. Webb City (7-1), 1st place.
