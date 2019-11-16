ST. PETERS, Mo.— With record-setting performances along the way, Nevada’s Ben Hines repeated in two events and Carthage’s Brayden Cole captured a gold medal at the MSHSAA Class 1 Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
A junior, Hines repeated as state champion in both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle.
Hines won the 50 free in an all-class record time of 20.07 seconds.
Chaminade’s Jeffrey Garlich was second (21.37).
Hines also set a Class 1 record with his time of 45.28 in the 100 free, edging Jacob Bening of Cape Girardeau Central (45.39). The Class 2 record is 44.56, set by Liam Bresette of Lee’s Summit North in 2017.
Nevada’s 200 freestyle relay placed fifth in 1:29, with Hines, Kalen Morris, Braden Russell and Grant Miller competing.
Competing in the consolation finals, Nevada’s 200 medley relay team of Hines, Tyler Armstrong, Miller and Morris finished ninth in 1:41.
A senior, Cole touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke in a Class 1 record time of 56.69. Parkway West’s Carter Murawski was a distant second in 58.03.
The Class 2 record is 54.78 (Jeff Commings of SLUH, 1991).
Cole also finished ninth in the 200 individual medley, winning the consolation final in 1:59, a school record. The old record of 2:00.6 was set by Micah Osborne in 1999, Tigers coach Braden McBride said.
Glendale captured the Class 1 team championship with 247 points. Cape Girardeau Central was second (222) and Park Hill South finished third (207).
Nevada finished 11th in the team standings (86) and Carthage was 20th (29).
EAGLES ADVANCE IN CLASS 2
The Class 2 event got underway on Friday night.
Joplin senior Alex Crawford finished second in a pair of preliminary events, the 100-yard freestyle (46.32) and the 100 breaststroke (57.37). Crawford will compete in the championship finals in both events today.
Also for the Eagles, junior Ben Wardlow finished 16th in the 100 free in 50.18 to earn a spot in the consolation finals. Wardlow did not advance in the 50 free after finishing 24th.
Joplin’s 200 freestyle relay team of Crawford, John Glenn, Zane Reavley and Wardlow punched a ticket to the championship finals with a seventh-place finish, recording a time of 1:31.
Joplin’s team of Reavley, Crawford, John Glenn and Wardlow finished 12th in the 200 medley relay, earning a spot in today’s consolation finals. The Eagles (Reavley, Jacob Glenn, Zane Newman, John Glenn) were unable to advance in the 400 freestyle relay, finishing 25th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.