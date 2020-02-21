COLUMBIA, Mo. — Perhaps a podium finish at the state tournament was considered to be a longshot for first-year wrestler Claire Pritchett.
She didn’t care. She did it anyway.
A Nevada sophomore who has split time wrestling and playing basketball this winter, Pritchett etched her name in her school’s history books by becoming the first female wrestler to claim a medal at the MSHSAA State Championships on Friday at Mizzou Arena.
Pritchett, competing at the 235-pound weight class, clinched her top-six placement by defeating St. Clair’s Makenzie Turner by a 7-3 decision in sudden victory. The win advanced her to today’s consolation finals round, where she’ll take on McCluer North’s Triniya Walker at 8:30 a.m.
“It’s been a long journey,” a smiling Pritchett said after her bubble-round win. “I’m playing basketball and wrestling, and I’m splitting a lot of time. I couldn’t be here where I am today without God, my coaches and my family. I’m almost speechless, and I’m so happy.”
Pritchett is a four-sport athlete at Nevada, also playing softball in the fall and track and field in the spring.
"It definitely takes someone special to do the things she’s been doing,” Nevada coach David Hawks said. “Claire is just the definition of that. She’s always working hard. There were days over Christmas break where she was at the school for six hours straight, practicing wrestling and then going straight to basketball. So she’s definitely dedicated in what she does, and you can tell. Just a special athlete and a special talent.”
Pritchett’s feat this week at the state tournament didn’t come without its adversity. After suffering a first-round loss, she was tasked with winning in four straight consolation matches to clinch her medal.
“I thought we had her talked out of it because she did the same thing at district,” Hawks said. “She lost the first match and then had to win four in a row on the back side to place. But she knows how to persevere. If she sets her mind to achieving something, she’s going to.”
“At the beginning, my goal was just to complete the wrestling year,” Pritchett said. “I didn’t really have huge goals set. I know I wanted to go far in districts, and once I got past that, I had to set a new goal. So I decided I wanted to be a state placer. It’s still kind of surreal to me that I was able to do it. All of the work put in paid off. I couldn’t be happier.”
Following this morning’s final round of wrestlebacks, third and fifth-place matches will begin at 11 a.m. Championship matches are slated for a 4:30 p.m. start.
