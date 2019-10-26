SAVANNAH, Mo. — In a tough end to a stellar season, Nevada suffered an 11-0 loss to Savannah in five innings on Saturday in a quarterfinal contest of the MSHSAA Class 3 state softball tournament at Savannah Youth Complex.
Savannah (19-2) meets either St. Dominic (14-13) or Sullivan (23-6) in Friday’s semifinals at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. St. Dominic and Sullivan were rained out on Saturday and will play on Monday.
After seeing their 10-game win streak snapped, the Tigers ended the season at 16-9. It was Nevada’s first appearance in the quarterfinals since 2011.
Savannah starting pitcher Kenzie Schopfer tossed a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 13 of the 16 batters she faced.
Nevada’s Abby Harder drew a walk in the third inning for her team’s lone baserunner.
Savannah’s Haley Noland went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI, while Madde Graves drove in four runs on two home runs and Ella Bruner drove in three runs on two hits.
Nevada’s Maggie Leisure was charged with the loss after allowing six earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. Harder pitched in relief.
After scoring single runs in the first and third innings, the Savages erupted for five runs in the fourth on four hits, two errors and a fielder’s choice.
During the inning, Savannah’s Graves and Noland launched back-to-back home runs for a seven-run cushion.
In the fifth, Bruner’s two-run single made it 9-0 before Graves hit a two-run home run, ending the game due to the run-rule.
With the loss, Nevada seniors Leisure, Madison Hyder and Haille Lundine ended their prep careers.
In another Class 3 quarterfinal, Helias Catholic beat Rogersville 13-0 in five innings. The Wildcats ended the season at 24-7.
