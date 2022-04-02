NEVADA, Mo. — The Nevada baseball team topped Carl Junction 9-4 at home on Saturday afternoon.
After falling in a 1-0 hole, Nevada (3-1) plated six unanswered runs in the third and fourth innings. Carl Junction trimmed the deficit to 6-4 with a three-run sixth, but the Tigers pulled away with three in the bottom half of the inning.
Nevada's offense tallied 11 hits. Cade Beshore went 4 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Logan Marquardt drove in two with a pair of hits.
Tucker Duncan also drove in two with a hit.
Eli Cheaney allowed one run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings, while Ada Wilson gave up three runs (one earned) on five hits through two innings of work.
Kartman Highley tossed 1 1/3 scoreless frames in relief.
Hunter Cantrell surrendered three runs (one earned) on four hits over three innings of work for Carl Junction. He took the loss.
The Bulldogs (1-7) amassed 10 hits. Kyler Perry, Cole Wilson and Jordan Woodruff rapped two hits apiece.
Carl Junction plays in Carthage's Bill O'Dell tournament next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.