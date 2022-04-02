NEVADA, Mo. — The Nevada baseball team topped Carl Junction 9-4 at home on Saturday afternoon.

After falling in a 1-0 hole, Nevada (3-1) plated six unanswered runs in the third and fourth innings. Carl Junction trimmed the deficit to 6-4 with a three-run sixth, but the Tigers pulled away with three in the bottom half of the inning.

Nevada's offense tallied 11 hits. Cade Beshore went 4 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Logan Marquardt drove in two with a pair of hits.

Tucker Duncan also drove in two with a hit.

Eli Cheaney allowed one run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings, while Ada Wilson gave up three runs (one earned) on five hits through two innings of work.

Kartman Highley tossed 1 1/3 scoreless frames in relief.

Hunter Cantrell surrendered three runs (one earned) on four hits over three innings of work for Carl Junction. He took the loss.

The Bulldogs (1-7) amassed 10 hits. Kyler Perry, Cole Wilson and Jordan Woodruff rapped two hits apiece.

Carl Junction plays in Carthage's Bill O'Dell tournament next week.

