CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Maddy Majors poured in 21 points and Clair Swearingen added 20 on Monday to help Nevada overpower Joplin 50-41 in an opening-round game of the Carl Junction Girls Basketball Classic.
The Eagles, dropping their first game in three outings, came back from a 28-22 halftime deficit to get within three points, 36-33, after three quarters.
Nevada closed out the game with a 14-8 scoring advantage in the final period.
Brooke Nice netted 13 points and Emma Floyd 11 to top Joplin.
“Nevada did a great job of establishing the tempo early,” said Joplin coach Luke Floyd. “They had great ball movement and were able to get open looks for their shooters, who knocked down shots all game. I was disappointed in our effort. We were very slow on the defensive end and never really adjusted.”
In other Monday games, Parkview defeated McDonald County 62-49, Seneca upended Springdale, Arkansas, 61-48, and Carl Junction defeated Neosho 48-34.
In Tuesday action, Nevada will meet Parkview at 7 p.m. and Carl Junction takes on Seneca at 8:30 p.m. in the semifinals, while Joplin will take on McDonald County at 4 p.m. and Neosho will play Springdale at 5:30 p.m. in the losers’ bracket.
