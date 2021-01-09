The Nevada boys, the No. 10-ranked team in Class 5, had aspirations of going 3-0 and heading home with the Kaminsky Classic championship.
But the Tigers suffered a setback in their opening game, falling to No. 8 Webb City 65-55 on Thursday night.
Nevada recovered with a 20-point victory over Clever on Friday night and captured third-place with a 54-37 triumph over William Chrisman on Saturday afternoon at Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
It’s a nice consolation prize for Nevada coach Shaun Gray.
“Anytime you go 2-1 in a high-quality tournament with high-quality teams, it’s something you’ll take,” Gray said.
Logan Applegate saved his best for last, pouring in 15 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to help Tigers (7-4) build a double-digit cushion over the Bears (4-7) with a 15-4 fourth quarter.
“I’m proud of our defensive effort in the second half and really all game,” Gray said. “We held them to 31% shooting overall. We rebounded it well (Nevada won the rebounding battle 31-23). They got a few offensive rebounds late, but for the bulk of the game, I thought we defended and rebounded the ball well.”
With a 28-23 advantage at halftime, Nevada scored the first eight points of the third quarter to open a 13-point lead. The feisty Tigers’ defense held William Chrisman to just two fourth-quarter field goals and one free throw as Nevada extended its lead to 17.
Applegate finished 6-of-16 from the floor, 9-of-12 from the free throw line and had four 3-pointers to account for his 25 points to go along with six rebounds, six assists and three steals.
“He’s a leader for us on the court and off the court,” Gray said. “He’s had a few games where he has deferred to his teammates based on how opponents are guarding us, but he really took charge today. He took advantage of the opportunity to drive to the basket and then when he got them on their heels — that created opportunities to shoot."
Dayne Herl, 6-foot-4 forward, posted a double-double for William Chrisman with 12 points and 10 rebounds. He also had four thefts.
CLEVER 70, CARL JUNCTION 51
For almost three quarters, Bryce Gelle was a one-man wrecking crew for Clever, outscoring Carl Junction virtually by himself.
Gelle, 6-foot-2 guard, posted 31 points through three quarters whereas the Bulldogs had scored only 33.
The senior guard finished with a game-high 34 as Clever (4-7) took fifth place over Carl Junction (1-10).
“Bryce has learned to pick and choose his shots and everything,” Blue Jays coach Luke Brosius said. “He knows we need him to score a lot. He knows he’s going to get a lot of shots because we don’t have a lot of great scorers. I thought he was so much more selective that first half, not just settling for the third, but also attacking. He has great length and finishes well around the basket.”
Gelle impressed early, hitting his first eight field goals while knocking down all four triples from beyond the arc to lift the Blue Jays to a 42-15 halftime lead. Clever led by as much as 34 points in the second half, taking advantage of 22 turnovers by the Bulldogs and a 22-2 advantage on fastbreak points.
“I felt like we didn’t come out ready to play,” Carl Junction coach Justin Pock said. “I don’t know if we were still sleeping or what, but we obviously dug ourselves a hole and we have consistently done that in this tournament. We can’t recover. We have to come out and clean up the turnovers."
Gelle finished 10-of-15 shooting from the field, 8-of-10 from the charity stripe and 6-of-10 from deep. He also had six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Clever finished the classic 1-2 after dropping out of the Blue and Gold Tournament in Springfield last-minute due to COVID-19.
“When I was looking around for games, you wanted to challenge your kids, but not embarrass them,” Brosius said. “I felt like with the teams in this tournament we could compete and hopefully get a lot better. I feel like that’s what we did.”
Carl Junction was once again led by senior combo guard Alex Baker with 15 points and seven boards.
“He’s one I know will be solid every single night that we play,” Pock said. “He’s one we can consistently count on. He’s going to play hard and he’s going to do the right things.”
