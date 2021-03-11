Nevada faces a tall task — literally — in its Class 5 quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Friday at Bolivar.
The Liberators are led by a trio of 6-foot-6 players — sophomore Kyle Pock and juniors Lukas Gabani and Josh Bowes.
“Kyle Pock (who averaged 17 points as a freshman) has already been offered by Missouri State,” Nevada coach Shaun Gray said. “He’s a smooth operator. He can shoot it from the perimeter with a quick release, or he can back you down and hurt you inside. He’s a handful.
“They have two 6-6, 6-7 post players around him. Gabani is a good athlete, a bouncy-type kid. He’s a strong kid who crashes the boards. Another bruiser is Bowes. He’s relentless on the glass, has good touch around the basket, can score with the left or right hand. We have to work hard to keep those guys away from the basket.
“The guards, Jace Krueger and Cooper Cribbs, are solid players who can hurt you. We have to have good interior defense. ... and we can’t let Pock go for 25 or 30 points. He’s going to score because he’s a great player, but we want to try to keep him in the teens.”
And don’t be fooled by Bolivar’s 14-12 record.
“Their schedule is as tough as any team in the Springfield area,” Gray said. “They play an independent schedule, and with the tradition that Bolivar basketball has, teams don’t want to play them. They’ve played Rogersville twice, Kickapoo, Nixa, Ozark, Helias, Warrensburg. They have played a ton of 20-win teams and don’t have a bad loss.”
The Tigers (22-5) are led by senior guard Logan Applegate at 23 points per game. Logan McNeley is next at 11 points, and Lane McNeley and Ben Hines add about eight points.
Nevada’s 51-46 sectional victory over Rogersville on Tuesday night put the Tigers in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1991 when guard Chris Smith led them to a state runner-up finish.
“It was 4 a.m. when I looked at my phone before I fell asleep,” Gray said. “A lot of electricity filled the high school on Wednesday. Now our focus has moved on to Bolivar.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.