The Nevada Tigers did not drop a set and went 5-0 en route to capturing the championship of the Clinton Tournament on Saturday.
After straight-set wins over Hillcrest, Osceola, Warrensburg and Clinton, Nevada defeated Jefferson City Helias Catholic 25-21, 25-20 in the invite’s title match.
Nevada’s Lindley Ferry recorded 43 kills and eight blocks for the tourney, while Stacy Pennington contributed 50 digs and 31 kills and Lindy Smith handed out 96 assists. The Tigers (24-4-1) host McDonald County at 6 p.m. today.
