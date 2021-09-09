Nevada captured the team crown and the Tigers’ Emree Cameron earned medalist honors at the Seneca golf tournament at the Eagle Creek Golf Course on Thursday afternoon in Joplin.
With Cameron leading the way, Nevada turned in a team score of 420 to edge Carthage (425) for the team championship, while Webb City (426) and Joplin (443) finished third and fourth, respectively, in the team standings.
A freshman at Nevada High School, Cameron shot a 72 to claim individual honors. Carthage’s Hailey Bryant finished second with an 83, Laya McCallister of Webb City took third with a 94, Monett’s Claire Nation was fourth with a 102 and Sydney French of Webb City was fifth with a 103.
Also competing for the Tigers were Kaite Pennington (111), Libby Barrett (117), Paige Hertzberg (120) and Riley Severance (120).
Carthage was also led by Caitlin Derryberry (112), Aubri Fisher (115), Ava Lacey (115) and Shay Gaddis (125). In addition, Sophia Coulson (111), Jacie Crouch (118) and Langlee Walker (135) competed for Webb City.
Joplin was led by Lindsey Belnap who shot a 107, while Drew Yockey and Kenna Haley shot 111 each. Sophia Schwartz (114) and Chloe Friend (14) also competed for the Eagles.
Carl Junction was paced by Rylee Sprague and Anna Burch, who shot 114 and 115, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.