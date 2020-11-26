Nevada's Ben Hines wins 10 state medals during prep swimming career

Nevada High School swimmer Ben Hines has come a long way since his first competitive race.
"My first race actually ever, my parents had to push me into the pool because I didn't want to go in," he said. "I was crying on the block. I was 4 years old. Once I hit the water, I was perfectly fine, but I feel like it was because it was a first-time type thing and I was so young and had never experienced anything like that.
"I've always loved the water, even as a baby. My parents put me in the pool probably when I was 1, just playing around. I played every sport ... baseball, basketball, football, track, swimming, everything under the sun. They put me in (competitive swimming), and I tried it out and had a natural feel for it. It picked up from there."
Yes, it picked up from there — picked up to the point that Hines developed into one of the most decorated prep swimmers in state history.
In four appearances in the state championships, Hines won a total of 10 medals, including six golds. He won eight medals in individual events — none were lower than third place — and two in the 200-meter freestyle relay.
DOUBLE DUTY IN 2020
He won two gold medals in each of the past three years — the 50- and 100-meter freestyles his sophomore and junior years and the 50 free and 100 butterfly this year. His times weren't his best this year at state, but there's a good reason for that.
"Actually, I was pretty tired going into that meet," Hines said. "I swam at the U.S. Open the night before in Indianapolis (for Berzerker Swimming, based out of Webb City). So (on Thursday) we drove 11 hours there, stayed the night and swam in the U.S. Open all day that day. We drove back to St. Louis that night, got to bed at 12:30 or so, and then woke up and had the state meet. I was kind of wore out from all the traveling and stuff. I didn't do my best, but I'm still happy that I got it done."
Like every other sport, COVID-19 forced changes in the U.S. Open. The meet usually attracts around 1,200 competitors, but this year, the Open was split into five regions with about 100 swimmers at each region.
Hines finished 12th in the 50-meter freestyle (23.75 seconds) and 11th in the 100 butterfly (56.52).
"Only 10 people under 18 were there. Everyone else was at a major Division I college or a pro," Hines said. "It's awesome to be able to race with those guys. It's unlike any other sport. In basketball, you don't ever get to play with the pros.
"It's definitely different racing someone who does that for a living. That was my best time in the 50, matched my best in 100 fly. It's the only time i've been in a long course pool all year. I was super happy with that."
PREP PREPARATION
Hines started giving swimming more attention when he turned 12.
"Up until I was 12 or so when I joined my USA team, I was doing it like I was doing everything else," Hines said. "I wasn't fully committed to it, and then when I turned 12, I started practicing a little more. Once you hit that age, you have to start putting in more work. You're not just more athletic than everyone else or bigger than everyone else."
When Hines reached the seventh grade, he started practicing with Nevada's high school team.
"I swam with them on a summer team to help them out," Hines said. "I felt like it was a good group for me to train with, and I got the high school experience a little early. That way, I was really comfortable in it when I came in as a freshman."
BASKETBALL PLAYER
The 6-foot-4 Hines will continue his swimming career next year at Alabama.
But first, he's decided he will play basketball this season for the Tigers. Hines played basketball as a freshman but not the next two years, instead concentrating on swimming.
"I'm kind of ready for something new, and I feel that if I get that more team experience, that will make me more ready to swim when I'm ready to go off to college," Hines said.
"I was talking to one of my best friends, Logan Applegate, the star on the team," Hines said. "I was talking to him for a couple of weeks, just trying to decide. When we got back from the state meet and the U.S. Open, we pulled the trigger on it that day we got back."
Hines admitted Alabama swimming coach Coley Stickels isn't exactly thrilled with his decision.
"He wasn't too onboard with it just because of the recovery time because obviously I'll have to stay in the pool," Hines said. "Going to school all day, then basketball practice, straight from basketball practice to swim practice and get home like 10 o'clock every day. He wasn't onboard with it because of recovery standpoint and injury, but I talked him into it a little bit.
"I do that pretty much every day, even on weekends. It's tough, mentally straining ... try to get as much rest as I can and keep going forward."
10 for Ben
Here are Ben Hines' 10 career medals from the MSHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships:
• 2017: 50-yard freestyle (second place), 100 freestyle (third).
• 2018: 50 freestyle (first), 100 freestyle (first), 200 freestyle relay (eighth).
• 2019: 50 freestyle (first), 100 freestyle (first), 200 freestyle relay (fifth).
• 2020: 50 freestyle (first), 100 butterfly (first).
