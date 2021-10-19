COLUMBIA, Mo. — Nevada phenom golfer Emree Cameron capped off her superb freshman campaign in style.
Cameron shot an 80 on both day one and day two to finish fourth in the Class 2 girls state tournament at Columbia Country Club.
Marshfield's Marlene Edgeman took the individual title with an overall score of 151. Visitation Academy claimed the team title with a score of 686.
The Tigers finished with a score of 861 to finish seventh as a team.
Cassville's Avery Chappell shot a 171 to place tied for 10th. Britany Adcock (61) and Madison Babbitt (64) competed for Seneca.
Nevada also featured Kate Pennington, who placed 65th. Paige Hertzberg came in 72nd while Riley Severance finished 76th.
In Bolivar, Mount Vernon's Kenadi Killingsworth finished in seventh place overall and picked up medalist honors in the Class 1 girls tournament.
