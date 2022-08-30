For the second straight year, Nevada’s Emree Cameron captured medalist honors at the Joplin Lady Eagle Invitational.
The sophomore standout at Nevada shot an impressive 66 and finished in front of runner-up Republic’s Izzy Benson (90) on Wednesday at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.
Carl Junction topped the team standings with a four-player total of 424 to edge Joplin by three points. The Bulldogs had four players in the top-20.
Webb City took third with a 460, followed by Republic (483), Joplin B (496), Seneca (523) and Webb City B (527).
Rounding out the top-10 in order is Joplin’s Drew Yockey (94), Nevada’s Riley Severance (101), Carl Junction’s Anna Burch (102), Carthage’s Shay Gaddis (103), Webb City’s Jacie Crouch (104), Joplin’s Kenna Haley and Nevada’s Paige Hertzberg (105s) as well as Carl Junction’s Rylee Sprague (106).
Also for Carl Junction, Alex Teeter fired a 107 to finish 11th. Olivia Teeter shot a 109 to finish in a two-way tie with Joplin B’s Gwen Zamanzadeh for 12th.
Rounding out Joplin’s varsity was Taylor Colson and Chloe Friend with 114s. Farryn Holcomb (113), Avry Hodson (117) and Langlee Walker (126) also competed for Webb City.
For Joplin’s junior varsity squad, Ava Benedick shot a 120, while Emily Kingery and Karlie Doughty fired 133 and 134, respectively.
Elizabeth Olsen and Madison Collinsworth paced Seneca with 128s.
