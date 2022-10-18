BOLIVAR, Mo. — Nevada golfer Emree Cameron fired a 75 on Tuesday to finish with a two-day total of 146 to finish as the Class 2 state runner-up at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.
Marshfield's Marlene Edgeman, shooting identical scores of 72, won the individual state title with a 144.
Osage's Hanna Maschhoff (158) was third, followed by New Covenant's Savannah Thessing (163) and Maryville's Cailyn Auffert (165) to round out the top five individuals.
Osage won the team title with a overall score of 726. Westminster Christian Academy (743) was second, followed by Boonville (752), Incarnate Word (764), St. Michael the Archangel (765), Maryville (766), Kirksville (786), Rogersville (835) and Mount Vernon (881).
Kenadi Killingsworth shot a 193 to place 27th, leading the Mountaineers. Also competing for Mount Vernon was Madison Phillips (207, 53rd), Madalyn Cook (227, 73rd) and Madilynn Schubert (254, 80th).
Cassville's Avery Chappell shot a 172 to finish ninth. Lamar's Victoria O'Neal was 19th with a 188.
Monett's Claire Nation shot a 195 to take 31st, while teammate Katie Geiss fired a 223 to finish 70th.
Nevada's Paige Hertzberg and Riley Severance also competed. Hertzberg shot a 212 to finish 61st, while Severance fired a 223 to take 70th.
Cassville's Maci Barton placed 78th with a 236.
