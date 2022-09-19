CARTHAGE, Mo. — Nevada’s Emree Cameron has earned medalist honors once again.
The sophomore phenom carded an impressive three-under-par 68 to finish atop the individual leaderboard on Monday afternoon at the Carthage Invitational.
With three players in the top 10, Joplin won the team title with a score of 381. Cassville (406) was the runner-up, followed by Webb City (407), Carl Junction (416), Lamar (425), McDonald County (440) and Monett (466).
Kenna Haley was the Eagles’ top finisher, firing a 91 to take fifth. Fellow Joplin golfers, Lindsey Belnap and Drew Yockey, shot 93 and 95 to finish sixth and ninth, respectively.
Carthage’s Shay Gaddis shot an 81 to finish second, while Cassville’s Avery Chappell finished third with an 82. Lamar’s Victoria O’Neal shot an 86 to place fourth and the rest of the top 10 is rounded out with Monett’s Katie Geiss (94, seventh), McDonald County’s Fayth Ogdon (95, eighth) and Webb City’s Jacie Crouch (96, 10th).
Carl Junction was paced by Anna Burch, who finished in a three-way tie for 11th with Webb City’s Langlee Walker and Cassville’s Gracie Harmon. All three shot 97s.
Also competing for Joplin was Taylor Colson (102) and Chloe Friend (104). Chaney Cox (112), Maci Barton (115) and Adelee Hendricks (126) round out Cassville.
For Webb City, Avry Hodson shot a 99, while Farryn Holcomb and Emerson Boulware fired 115 and 119, respectively. Also competing for the Bulldogs was Olivia Teeter (103), Rylee Sprague (107), Jasmine Woerner (109) and Alex Teeter (116).
Carthage, which did not qualify as a team due to numbers, saw Addie Foust shoot a 98 and place 14th. Brooke Deterhage had a 131 as well for the Tigers.
