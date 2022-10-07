MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — Twice as nice.
For the second straight season, Nevada’s Emree Cameron is a district champion.
The sophomore captured medalist honors by shooting an even-par 70 in the Class 2 District 3 girls golf tournament on Thursday at Randel-Hinkle Municipal Golf Course.
Cameron was not the only Tiger to qualify for the state tournament. Nevada senior Riley Severance and junior Paige Hertzberg finished 10th and tied for 14th place, respectively.
Severance shot under the century mark with a 99, while Hertzberg had a 102.
“I’m very proud of these three girls. All three of the Nevada Lady Tiger golfers qualified for the Class 2 state tournament,” coach Brian Leonard said. “This is Riley and Paige’s third straight year qualifying for state and Emree’s second year to qualify.
“The golf course was shorter than usual, but the greens were very small, undulated and very fast. There were several hidden swells and breaks, which caused several golfers many headaches on the greens.”
Rogersville won the team title with a score of 397. Mount Vernon, which advanced its entire team to state, finished close behind with 405 while New Covenant (427) was third, Cassville (432) fourth and Lamar (461) fifth.
The top 12 individuals advanced to state with top 2 teams excluded.
The Mountaineers had three individuals post all-district finishes. Kenadi Killingsworth shot a 92 to take seventh, while Madalyn Cook had a 95 to tie for eighth with Monett’s Claire Nation.
Mount Vernon’s Madison Phillips earned all-district honors with a 101 to place 11th. Madilynn Schubert (117, 27th) and Courtnee Bishop (123, 37th) will also compete at state for the Mountaineers.
Cassville will be represented at state by Avery Chappell and Maci Barton. Chappell (84) took fourth, while Barton (108) was 18th.
Lamar’s Victoria O’Neal (87) finished sixth to qualify for state. In addition to Nation, Monett’s Katie Geiss is headed to state after shooting a 106 to take 17th.
Hertzberg, Geiss and Barton were among the top 12 individuals with the top 2 teams excluded from the scores.
The Class 2 state championships will be held Oct. 17-18 at Bolivar’s Silo Ridge Golf Club.
