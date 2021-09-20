CARTHAGE, Mo. — Another day, another medalist honor for Emree Cameron of Nevada.
A freshman at Nevada High School, Cameron carded an impressive 1-over-par-72 to finish atop the leaderboard at the 11th annual eCarthage.com Invitational girls golf tournament at the Carthage Golf Course.
Cameron has claimed three straight individual titles to start her prep career — first at the Seneca Invitational earlier this month and then at the Joplin Lady Eagle Tournament last week.
Carthage, which edged Nevada by six points to win the team title with 371 points, was led by Hailey Bryant. Bryant finished as the runner-up with a 75 while Cassville's Avery Chappell placed third with an 81.
Sydney French of Webb City finished fourth with a 91, while Nevada's Riley Severance came in fifth with a 95. However, Carthage occupied three of the next nine spots with Aubri Fisher (96), Caitlin Derryberry (97) and Ava Lacey (103) placing sixth, seventh and 15th, respectively.
McDonald County's Kyla Moore (97), Joplin's Lindsey Belnap (98) and Monett's Claire Nation (99) rounds out the top 10.
Placing 11-14 was Mount Vernon's Kenadi Killingsworth (100), Webb City's Laya McAllister (100), Joplin's Drew Yockey (101) and Nevada's Paige Hertzberg (102).
Individuals that placed 16-20 were Seneca's Madison Babbitt (103), Carl Junction's Anna Burch (108), Nevada's Libby Barrett (108), Mount Vernon's Reese Barrett (109) and Joplin's Sophia Schwartz (109).
Webb City (415), Joplin (417) and Mount Vernon (435) round out the top five teams. The standings conclude with McDonald County (441), Carl Junction (448) and Monett (483).
