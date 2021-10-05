The Nevada football program really started to turn the corner in 2020.
After starting out 3-3, the Tigers claimed four of their last five games to close out last season 7-4.
With a combination of experience and a talent back in 2021, Nevada is off to a strong 5-1 (3-1 Big 8 West) start this fall.
“It started last year and we had a great senior class,” Tigers coach Wes Beachler said. “The leadership was really good. Their ability to play each game like they can win it. They practiced everyday at a high-level. This group has continued that mindset of practicing well everyday and playing every down of each game. We have some talented kids. I’m impressed with the mindset. Their ability to play hard for four quarters. The way they play is impressive. It’s never say die.”
Nevada racked up victories against Rogersville (52-31), Hollister (54-28) and Cassville (46-20) to open the year 3-0. The Tigers’ only setback of the season to this point came against powerhouse Lamar (48-22) in Week 4, but things have gone swimmingly since then.
Over the last two weeks, Nevada bounced back in a big way by outscoring Monett and Seneca by a combined margin of 106-49.
“They are such a cohesive unit on both sides,” Beachler said. “The offensive line is playing really well for our running backs. I think all of our backs are playing well because our line is so solid. It’s probably our best offensive line I have had pound-for-pound in a long time.
“Defensively, our linebacker unit is pretty good. They are stout. They are smart. They are physical. They make good plays. There are a few individuals who have been pretty dog gon’ good, but they have been good as a team and a unit. It’s definitely one of the strongest teams I have had in my 30 years of coaching.”
One of the Tigers’ featured offensive weapons was expected to be senior Eli Cheaney. However, Cheaney broke his ankle in Week 1 against Rogersville and Fort Scott transfer Avious Steadman has stepped up as one of the team’s primary backs this season.
Steadman is fresh off scoring five touchdowns (one passing) in a 52-35 victory over Seneca last week. The junior is nearing the 1,000-yard rushing mark, and Beachler said his wingback is averaging a whopping 13 yards per carry this season.
“Avious has good vision, he sees the field well,” Beachler said. “He has a pretty good combination of speed and power. He can run over some defensive backs every once and awhile, or stiff arm. He can out run most of the kids in our conference. When he gets in space, he is going to be gone. It’s just good vision and a good burst of speed. He has got long strides and is pretty fast.”
Junior Cade Beshore serves as Nevada’s quarterback. The Tigers also rely on Jordan Johnson and Case Sanderson to help power their dynamic run-game.
Nevada travels to play at East Newton (1-5) on Friday. The Tigers face McDonald County (5-1) in Week 8 to wrap up Big 8 West play before concluding the season at home against Big 8 East power Aurora (5-1).
“We have been trying to build that team unit since I came back here (from Republic) in 2017,” Beachler said. “It takes all 11 guys snap-to-whistle for 48 minutes, and that is what we have achieved the last couple of years. We just want to keep doing that. We want to approach each game the right way and execute at a high-level.
“Our slogan this year is, ‘Every player. Every play.’ If we do that snap-to-whistle every 48 minutes, whatever happens, happens after that. We have to take care of ourselves. We want to continue to strive to play football the right way.”
