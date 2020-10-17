SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Eden Fisher of Nevada rallied to win third-place honors on Saturday in the Class 1 singles of the MSHSAA State Tennis Championships at the Cooper Complex.
Fisher lost the first set to Hannah Helvey of Arcadia Valley 6-3 but battled back to prevail 7-5 in the second set and 11-9 in the tiebreaker that served as the third set.
In the semifinals, Fisher lost to Emma Pawlitz of Lutheran South 6-0, 6-0. Pawlitz later lost the championship match to Elizabeth Barlow of Villa Duchesne 6-0, 6-0.
Alexia Phipps of Lamar finished seventh in Class 1 singles.
She lost to Lauren Roberts of Rogersville 6-1, 6-1 in the consolation semifinals and then defeated a familiar foe, Lilian Davis of Osage, 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 in the seventh-place match. Phipps also beat Davis on Friday in the first round 6-4, 6-3.
VOLLEYBALL
WEBB CITY DOWNS SMC
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Webb City picked up a fourth consecutive victory by downing St. Mary’s Colgan 3-1 (25-20, 14-25, 25-23, 27-25) in a nonconference match Saturday at SMC.
For the Cardinals (22-7-1), Maddy Peeples logged 13 kills, while Kearston Galardo logged 10 kills and four aces, Anna Hettinger 25 assists and four aces, Kyah Sanborn three aces and Sage Crane 16 digs.
Webb City plays host to Carthage on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Rogersville 16, Seneca 1
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — Top-seeded Rogersville halted Seneca’s postseason spurt with a three-inning victory Saturday morning in the Class 3 District 4 championship game.
The Wildcats (27-6) are home again at 5 p.m. Wednesday against Sullivan in a state quarterfinal game.
Seventh-seeded Seneca ends with a 4-18 record. The Indians advanced by forfeit over second-seeded Cassville in the first round because of COVID-19 issues and an 8-6 decision over third-seeded Ava in the semifinals.
Leading 3-0, Rogersville broke the game open with a 10-run second inning. Meghan Hager hit a two-run double and two-run single in the inning.
Cassidy Coambes also finished with two hits and four RBI, belting two-run home runs in the first and third innings.
Halle Miles was the inning pitcher, allowing two hits while striking out seven and walking one.
The Indians’ two hits came in the third inning when they scored their run. Kayla French singled to right with two outs, stole second and scored on Emily Askren’s single to right.
