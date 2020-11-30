Nevada High School senior Ben Hines signed a letter of intent on Monday afternoon to swim for the University of Alabama.
Hines joins a building process in the Crimson Tide's swimming program under second-year coach Coley Stickels, who was associate head sprint coach at NCAA powerhouse Indiana. He has also been a U.S. national team coach for the past nine years.
Stickels made an immediate impact at Alabama as a total of 24 athletes — 12 men and 12 women — qualified for last season's NCAA Championships, the most in more than 25 years and more than double the qualifiers from the previous season. While the meet was canceled because of COVID-19, Alabama would have finished in the top 10 based on seeds.
"The Indiana swimmers transferred to Alabama," Hines said. "He's really just starting to get it built up. Last year in his first year they finished fourth in the SEC, which really exceeded their expectations by a long shot. This year, I'd say they could be top five in the nation.
"Coach Stickels is one of the reasons why I'm going to Alabama because he fits me so good. Obviously they have a ton of money, and their facilities are the nicest in the country. They have everything every other school does except it's twice as big and 10 times nicer."
Nevada coach Clayton Wheeler expects Hines' success to continue at Alabama.
"If I've learned anything about him, he's going to maintain what he's doing," Wheeler said. "He's going to continue to train the way he's supposed to. He's going to take this sport that he loves to do — and the sport he's very talented and gifted in — and continue to improve this skill. I have no doubt that's he's going to get faster, stronger in the pool. If he keeps going the way he's going, it's going to be success after success for him."
Hines won a total of 10 state medals during his prep career, including six gold medals — three in the 50-yard freestyle, two in the 100 freestyle and one in the 100 butterfly. He posted more than 30 state qualifying marks during his career.
Wheeler first saw Hines swim when he was in junior high and practiced with the high school team.
"He was already very technically sound, a gifted swimmer at that point," Wheeler said. "He was one of the fastest if not the fastest swimmer in the pool at practice.
"I think the target has been on his back since he showed up as a freshman and took second and third at state (in the 50 and 100 freestyles). I think people had heard of him a little bit because of his successes already, but when this freshman walked in and took second and third, I think that really put his name out there.
"Then the next year, he wins two events, and people have been going for him and trying to get up his mark ever since. ... And then to top it all off, for him to be the kind of young man that he is in the sense that he's a team player, he's respectful to coaches, to swimmers ... he's the whole package."
