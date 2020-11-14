Nevada's Hines wins two state swimming titles again

ST. PETERS, Mo. — There was a change in one event, but Nevada High School senior Ben Hines won two events on Saturday at the Class 1 MSHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec Plex.
It marked the third consecutive year that Hines has been a winner at the state meet.
Hines, who signed with Alabama last week, won the 50-yard freestyle for the third straight year with a time of 20.28 seconds. The time was 0.63 seconds faster than his seed time but 0.21 seconds slower than the record time he set last season.
Hines also won the 100 freestyle the past two years, but he entered a new event this year with the same result. He won the 100 butterfly in 50.14, shaving 0.57 seconds off his seed time.
The Tigers had another swimmer place in two events.
Cody Leung, a freshman, finished 10th in the 200 individual medley (2:03.17) and 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.78). The Tigers totaled 51 points to finish 15th in the team standings. Glendale won the title with 297 points.
Webb City earned four points in the team standings when sophomore Logan Thibault took 13th place in diving with 319.05 points. Teammate Carson Forcum, a junior, was 22nd in the diving preliminaries (123.35 points).
Also for the Cardinals, freshman Micah Brouwer was 23rd in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.71).
Nevada just missed picking up points in the 200 medley relay, taking 17th place in 1:45.95, which was 0.16 seconds behind the last place to score. Leung, senior Tretin Raney, Hines and sophomore Karter Evans swam the legs, and the same quartet took 20th in the 200 free relay (1:37.02).
Carthage’s Ezekiel Ramirez, a junior, took 21st in the 200 free (1:56.73) and 22nd in the 100 free (53.05).
Monett’s Isaac Lindsey, Jackson Dearling, Andrew Kranz and Matthew Fillinger teamed up to take 19h in the 200 free relay (1:36.79) and 21st in the 400 free relay (3:38). All are juniors except Fillinger, a soplhomore.
Class 2
Joplin had three entries in the Class 2 division that competed on Friday.
Ben Wardlow was the Eagles’ lone individual entry, and he finished 21st in the 100-yard freestyle (50.54 seconds) and 22nd in the 50 freestyle (22.65).
The Eagles’ 200 free relay team of Zane Newman, Jacob Glenn, Zane Reavley and Wardlow placed 20th in 1:34.
Wardlow and Reavley are seniors, and Newman and Glenn are sophomores.
