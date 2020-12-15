Nevada's Logan Applegate reaches 1,000 points

As he achieved the milestone, Logan Applegate was confused at first.
He passed to Ben Hines at the high post and cut down toward the basket, catching the ball and pulling up for a midrange jumper that he buried just like he had done numerous times in his high school career.
Nevada coach Shaun Gray called a timeout, but Applegate was conflicted. The Tigers were just making a run in the fourth quarter against a talented Pittsburg team.
“I guess it’s because of the 1,000th point,” Applegate said. “I’m not too big on it. ... It wasn’t like a big thing for me. The biggest thing for me was Coach (John) McNeley, and that made me really tear up because I really respect him. I really look up to him. That’s probably the biggest thing for me.”
Applegate dropped 33 points to propel the Tigers past the Purple Dragons on Dec. 8 at Nevada High School. The previous game, the senior scored 27 points against Mount Vernon on Dec. 4, giving him 976 points for his career.
“It’s always nice when that can be accomplished at home in front of the home crowd in our gym,” Gray said. “That’s a special place to us. Logan hit a big shot. It was a close ballgame. It was a game where we needed him to take over the scoring load. It was just as exciting as making his 1,000th point was hitting a big bucket for us in the fourth quarter. Logan is a tremendous young man. He is the type of kid that coaches want their players to be like. When a guy like that achieves success and reaches a milestone, it makes it that much sweeter.”
Applegate is one of the more highly recruited basketball prospects in the region. He holds a couple of Division I offers, including from SIU-Edwardsville and Texas State, while Western Illinois and Drexel have shown interest.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder, who also plays AAU basketball with Yanders Law out of Springfield, has yet to make a decision on his future, and a decision doesn’t appear imminent. The reason for that is because Applegate has reclassified to the class of 2022 because of COVID-19 and NCAA student-athletes receiving an extra year of eligibility.
Applegate will still graduate from Nevada in the spring of 2021, but after that, he plans to attend prep school in Springfield. The additional year of school will give him a chance to receive more exposure for college coaches to evaluate his game.
“Logan is really trying to improve himself so he can get to the point and get offers at the highest level possible,” Gray said. “He is the type of kid when you watch him on film — it doesn’t do justice to the type of player he is. He continues to get better and better and add to his game. I really see this being a positive for him.”
Applegate said reclassifying was the smartest choice for him.
“That just makes me more determined, more focused because now I feel like I have to live up to expectations and exceed them,” Applegate said. “I just want to get better and continue to improve.”
As for his game, Applegate is a pure shooter, coming off a junior season when he sank 63 3-pointers while shooting 43% from long-range. He knocked down 50% of 2-point shots and was 75% from the free-throw line.
“You hear the term 'NBA range' thrown around a lot,” Gray said. “He is just as proficient from long range as he is up on the high school 3-point line. I think the thing that will stand out to people at first is the range at which he shoots the ball at a high proficiency.”
And he can facilitate.
“He has the cerebral ability to find open teammates when he attacks,” Gray added. “When you shoot it from deep at a high clip, you are going to get guarded out there. That just opens up driving lanes. He is quick to the basket and is able to find open teammates out on the perimeter, around the basket. He is really an all-around playmaker on the offensive end. Defensively, he has a really good feel and awareness ... really good hands. He gets a ton of deflections. He gets his hands on a ton of balls. That will just continue to get better as he gets older.”
Applegate said his focus right now is filling out his frame by getting bigger and stronger, but he also wants to improve his overall game.
“I will probably look toward being a better floor general and leader,” he said.
Gray described Applegate as a “prototypical” point guard who can surprise opponents with his athletic ability and intangibles.
“You watch him play and the springiness and athleticism that you see as far as how quick he gets up, how high he can jump,” Gray said. “You don’t quite realize he is going to have that type of athleticism. He is not just a star player. Logan is our best teammate in the locker room. He is truly one of those kids that could have scored his 1,000 point as a junior, but he is unselfish and loves his teammates. It’s just pretty special, and I am blessed to be his coach. I’m really, really happy for him.”
But even after reaching 1,000 points, the biggest goal has yet to be achieved for Applegate, who has dreams of playing basketball at a Power 5 school.
“I would definitely love to make that dream come true, especially for my mom,” Applegate said. “She is probably my biggest fan. I think she would really get a kick out of that.”
