After a record-setting season, Owen Swearingen of Nevada has been named the boys golf athlete of the year by the Globe's sports staff.
Swearingen, a junior, recorded a top-3 finish in 10 of the Tigers' 11 golf events this spring, capped by a tie for second place in the Class 3 state tournament when he shot an 8-over-par 152.
He finished first five times — one dual and one triangular match plus three tournament titles when he shot par-71 in the Joplin Golf Foundation Horton Smith Invitational at Schifferdecker Golf Course, 1-under-par 70 in the Big 8 Conference Tournament at Carthage Golf Course when he won by eight shots and a 3-over 73 in the Class 3 district tournament at the Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield.
In the Sonic Invitational at Carthage, Swearingen tied for first place with a 3-under-par 68, but he lost on the second hole of a playoff to Glendale's Max Bowman. Swearingen's 3-under was an 18-hole record for Nevada, beating the former mark of 1-under shared by Patrick Ferry and John Quitno.
"In my 17 years as the head coach at Nevada High School, I have had the honor to coach many all-state golfers," Tigers coach Brian Leonard said. "Owen has the potential to finish his senior year with some unprecedented honors."
In addition to the five first places, Swearingen had four seconds and one third. His season stroke average was 37.4 for nine holes and 75.2 for 18 holes.
"Owen's short game has always been his forte on the golf course," Leonard said. "He has improved his driving distance significantly from his freshman year ... currently around 275-290 yards.
"One of the biggest improvements to Owen's game has been his mental game. Owen has learned not to get down on himself or get upset on the golf course. If he has a bad hole, he knows he can make it up on some of the other holes. He has learned that one bad hole will not destroy a round."
