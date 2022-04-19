Over the winter, Nevada’s Case Sanderson found himself all the way in Cornhusker territory for a hitting camp at Nebraska.
Sanderson wasn’t expecting the news at all despite hitting pretty well.
But his performance wasn’t what piqued the interest of the Nebraska coaching staff.
It was his sweet swing from the left side.
“They called me over to talk and said, ‘Hey, we want to offer you. We love your swing. We really think you can make an impact,’” Sanderson said.
A few short months later, Sanderson announced his commitment Monday as the ninth member of the Cornhusker 2023 recruiting class after taking a visit to Nebraska over the weekend.
“Everything was there,” Sanderson said. “The atmosphere was there. It was just amazing. I really love the coaching staff. They said they are going to develop me really well and push me to do the best I can. They’ll take care of me and I trust them.”
Sanderson chose the Cornhuskers over Wichita State, Central Missouri and Crowder College. Nebraska projects him as a first baseman/corner outfielder with the possibility of being a two-way player and contributing as a pitcher.
“I’m extremely excited for Case,” Nevada coach Danny Penn said. “He’s put in countless hours of not only hard work, but extra work, and is very deserving of this tremendous opportunity. I know some schools, including Nebraska, were looking at him as a possible two-way player. His athleticism is a real tool that can help him get on the field.”
For Nevada this spring, Sanderson’s hitting nearly .500 while racking up 12 hits and driving in nine runs. The opposition is well-aware of the type of damage he’s capable of doing on any given pitch, as Penn noted, a lot of teams are not giving him anything to hit.
Sanderson has shown considerable patience at the plate, drawing 14 free passes. He has a .683 on-base percentage this season, but cashing in on when he does get pitches to drive, with eight extra-base hits through 11 games.
“I was getting anxious at first,” Sanderson said. “Right now, they are pitching to me. It feels nice knowing I can do what I do.”
On the mound, Sanderson is coming off receiving first-team all-conference honors in addition to receiving the same honors as an outfielder. He’s registered 31 punchouts to go with a 1.61 ERA through four starts.
“I have been doing pretty good this year,” Sanderson said of his pitching. “I feel like I’m throwing a lot harder and everything feels right. I had one rough game, but after that, everything has been pretty settled.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior made a name for himself this past summer when he was one of 22 players representing Team Missouri in the Prep Baseball Report 16U Futures Games.
There, Sanderson showcased his sweet swing on the national stage. He averaged 96.53 miles per hour in exit velocity and his max sat at an eye-popping 100.42 mph.
Sanderson ranked as the No. 43 prospect and top first baseman in Missouri, according to PBR.
“None of it really surprises me,” Penn said. “And that’s a testament to how much extra work Case puts in. That extra work allows him to be truly prepared for anything on the field.”
Sanderson said he’d like to improve his defense and hitting before he graduates in 2023. He said committing early also allows him to play looser in the field.
But simply put, the Nevada standout is elated to be playing at a Power 5 level soon.
“It’s awesome, honestly,” Sanderson said. “(Monday), I was thinking about it all day. I have been getting a lot of texts with congratulations. I love the support there. I just think it feels amazing to be considered a future Cornhusker.”
