FARMINGTON, Mo. — Nevada High School’s Owen Swearingen was in second place after the first round of the MSHSAA Class 3 Boys State Golf Tournament on Monday at Crown Pointe Golf Golf Course.
Chris Rischer, of Father Tolton Regional Catholic in Columbia, fired a 1-under-par 71 to grab the individual lead, and Swearingen was five strokes back with a 76. Kanon Gipson of Rogersville was third with 77.
Swearingen shot 36-40 with birdies on the first, third and fifth holes, but his seven bogeys came in two stretches — 6, 7 and 8 on the front nine and 13, 15, 16 and 17 on the back.
St. Joseph LeBlond grabbed control of the team race with 314, followed by Westminster Christian 338, Blair Oaks 344 and Cape Girardeau Notre Dame 378.
Joplin 7th in Class 5
SEDALIA, Mo. — Joplin has been at the top of the team standings for all but two tournaments in this season.
But in the first round of the Class 5 state tournament at Sedalia Country Club, Joplin posted its highest score of the season — 316 — at Sedalia Country Club and was seventh in the standings, trailing Chaminade 292, Columbia Hickman and Staley 306, Helias Catholic 308, Marquette 310 and Lee’s Summit West 312.
Wyatt Satterlee led the Eagles with 36-39—75, followed by Ethan Sage 38-40—78, Fielding Campbell 41-38—79, Hobbs Campell 38-44—82 and Harry Satterlee 43-40—83.
Grant Riley of Carthage shot 41-41—82.
Five players broke par after a 2 1/2-hour weather delay, led by Pembroke Hill’s Ryan Lee with 3-under 67. David Polacek of Hickman was next with 68, and Marquette’s Tyler Linenbroker, Poplar Bluff’s Alexander Wiseman and Rockhurst’s Otto Zinn with 69s.
D’Amour brothers in top 10 in Class 1
NIXA, Mo. — Brothers Evan D’Amour, of McAuley Catholic, and Owen D’Amour, of Thomas Jefferson, are in the top 10 after Monday’s first round of the Class 1 state tournament at Fremont Hills Country Club.
Evan D’Amour was tied for fifth place with 39-38—77, and Owen D’Amour was tied for eighth with 38-42—80.
Other scores of area players were Lockwood’s Reese Fyfe 91 and Brayden Hamilton 92, Thomas Jefferson’s Jack Tyrrell 94 and Jacob Jarrett 96 and McAuley’s Joseph Lupicki 105.
Dylan Comstrock of Orrick and Kim Cooper of Spokane share the individual lead with 4-over 73s, and Caleb Nagel of Westran and Breyden Smart of New Covenant shot 74 and 75, respectively.
Westran leads a three-way battle for team honors with 321, followed by South Harrison 358 and Bloomfield 374.
Mountaineers’ Wendler tied for 5th
BOLIVAR, Mo. — Two Mount Vernon players are in the top 20 after Monday’s opening round of the Class 2 state golf tournament at Silo Ridge Golf Course.
The Mountaineers’ Curtis Wendler carded 38-39—77 to claim a share of fifth place, and teammate Gabriel Golliver was tied for 18th with 46-44—90. Kai Brown finished with a 105.
Tyler Johnson of Pierce City was just outside the top 20, shooting 45-46—91 to tie for 22nd.
Eli Ellis of Sarcoxie and Ashton Medlin of Pierce City both shot 93s to tie for 31st.
The team race is already decided as Palmyra was the only school to qualify at least four players.
Palmyra had a 352 in the first round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.