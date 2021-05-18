FARMINGTON, Mo. — Owen Swearingen of Nevada posted another 76 and finished in a tie for second place in the Class 3 state tournament on Tuesday at Crown Pointe Golf Course.
Swearingen shot 2-over 38 on both nines, and just as he did in Monday's first round, he carded three birdies and seven bogeys. He was tied at 152 with Andrew Hennen of Lutheran South, who matched par-72 to move up the leaderboard after an opening-round 80.
Christian Rischer of Father Tolton Regional Catholic in Columbia never relinquished the lead, closing with a 1-over 73 for a par-144 total for 36 holes.
St. Joseph LeBlond also retained the team lead and won with a 625, a 46-stroke margin over Westminster Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.