A team ERA of 3.65. A team WHIP of 1.29. A pitching staff with 235 strikeouts, led by senior ace Zach Parish with 63. A defensively disciplined team that limits errors. An offense that can slug the baseball with 36 homers in 21 games, and five starters batting north of .300.
All of these things and more can tell you why Missouri Southern is sitting at 18-3 and No. 10 in the country. But there’s one thing that drives this team to success that can’t be seen in the stat sheet.
“The work ethic. … Nobody’s going to outwork us. I cherish the work ethic of this team and I think that’s what’s going to keep carrying us through the ups and the downs,” said MSSU center fielder Troy Gagan.
“Regardless if we sweep, we get swept, we win a series, we lose a series it’s just going to be right back to it the next practice or the next weight room session,” he said.
The Lions are coming off of a 2020 season where they were sitting in a very similar spot before the sudden cancellation of spring sports struck the United States due to COVID-19. Dating back to the beginning of last season the team is 34-8.
The consistent winning is no shock to Southern’s southpaw Parish.
“This is what we are supposed to do. This ball club, they’re known for their success so this is something we should be able to do day in and day out. This is just another year for us,” said Parish.
Many Lions chose to return with the extra year given by the NCAA due to the coronavirus cutting last season short, but this team has also been impacted by a couple of newcomers.
Freshman Tommy Stevenson has stepped in to play the starting catcher role in his first full collegiate season. Stevenson is second on the team with nine doubles and is third on the team with a 1.046 OPS. Stevenson is no slouch behind the plate with a .988 fielding percentage and just three errors on the season.
“Tommy’s been a huge contributor of keeping runners from advancing, so it makes my job a little bit easier,” said Parish.
Henry Kusiak, also a freshman, has been the starting third baseman for the Lions. Kusiak has just four errors and holds a .929 fielding percentage and is third on the team with 38 assists. The freshman is currently hitting .318 and has 16 RBI, which are fifth and sixth on the team, respectively.
“Those guys are just really good players. They are wise beyond their years. ... Those guys from Day 1 have just been really good players for us,” said head coach Bryce Darnell.
This squad features many strengths and has multiple leaders, but there’s one specific part of the team that continues to power them through games most days.
“Pitching is arguably this team’s backbone. When we have an off day at the plate, like we did our last game, they keep us in it,” said Gagan.
The starting rotation consists of senior Parish, senior Will Bausinger, and junior Zac Shoemaker. Shoemaker has missed his last two starts due to injury but expects to return to the rotation during this weekend’s series.
Out of the bullpen, the Lions have Scott Duensing who has allowed just three runs through 14 innings of work. Duensing sports a 1.93 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP out of the pen. Another top reliever is Corey Cowan. Cowan has struck out 14 batters in 10 1/3 innings. His ERA is 3.48 after seven appearances and his WHIP is 1.74.
As this team moves forward in the season and tries to reach the NCAA tournament they look to improve on their strikeout numbers at the plate.
The lineup has shown its ability to drive the ball with 61 extra base hits, but with all nine of the starting hitters having 10 or more strikeouts on the season they’d like to cut back on the swings and misses and add more contact.
“We work really hard on lessening our strikeouts, and increasing our on base percentage is something we’ve got to continue to get better at,” said Darnell.
The Lions welcome MIAA-leading Central Missouri (18-4; 14-1 MIAA) into town Friday for a key series as they begin the second half of the season in pursuit of an NCAA tournament run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.