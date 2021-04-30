Rob Mallory knew quickly he wanted to become Missouri Southern's athletics director.
One question he asked to MSSU president Dr. Dean Van Galen solidified his interest.
"The question I asked was simple but important: 'How do you define success for Missouri Southern athletics,' '' Mallory said. "Without hesitation he told me there were three key factors in how he defines success for Missouri Southern athletics. No. 1, all of our programs will be highly competitive. No. 2, we will graduate student-athletes at a high rate while providing an excellent student-athlete experience. And No. 3, we'll do it all the right way.
"I knew right then from that very answer that this was a great fit for me. ... So when I'm asked what is your vision for Missouri Southern athletics, it's that. All of our programs will be highly competitive. We will graduate student-athletes at a high rate while providing a first-class student-athlete experience. And we will do it the right way. We will do it with integrity.
"We will not shy away from talking about our desire to win. We will value both the student and the athlete experience, and we will not take shortcuts or compromise the manner in which we do it. I know that's easier said than done, especially in the MIAA. I know that's the challenge, but the reality is if you can compete in this conference, you can compete for national championships. It's that challenge that excites me."
Mallory was hired two weeks ago as MSSU's sixth athletics director, one of four finalists interviewed from 90 applicants. He was introduced at a press conference Friday afternoon in the North End Zone Facility.
Mallory, who won't start his job here until July 1, has spent the last five years at Kentucky Wesleyan, another NCAA Division II school that has 21 sports. He was athletics director until January of this year when he was named vice president of intercollegiate athletics.
"During Rob's interview on campus, I was extraordinarily impressed with his thoughtful and strategic approach to leading this Division II athletic program," Van Galen said. "Rob demonstrated strong core values that align very well with our university's mission and a philosophy and plan that will move Lion athletics forward.
"It is clear that he has a passion for building and supporting not only outstanding and successful athletic programs but outstanding student-athletes both on and off the field."
Mallory's wife Holly and their children Lilly and Mitchell attended the press conference.
In closing his remarks, Mallory had a short message for everyone associated with Missouri Southern.
"To our student-athletes, I cannot wait to meet you and watch you compete — I'm a little distracted by the softball game going on right now," he said. "It's easily the best part of the job, but my challenge to you is own your experience. No one has more authority over your experience than you. ... And I'll be there, walking along beside you every step of the way to make sure that experience is the best it can be.
"To our coaches and the athletic department staff, we're a team. This is not my athletic department. It is our athletic department. What I want to do is give you the tools that you need to be successful and to put you in the best position possible to achieve your goals.
"To the faculty, staff and administration, speaking of team, I'm on your team. I firmly believe that we have more common ground than competing interests.
"To our alumni, nothing is sustainable or is built without solid foundation upon which to stand. You are the foundation ... and I wouldn't be here if I didn't know that foundation was strong.
"To the Lionbackers, I haven't met very many of you in person but I feel like I know you. You're passionate and loyal. You're service-oriented. You work hard. You're often in the background but a critical and sometimes overlooked component to the success of the athletic department. I look forward to working with you to support our student-athletes.
"To anyone I missed, anyone who's invested or cares even just a little bit about this place, collectively we are the pride. Together and only together, the pride — not Rob Mallory — will lead Missouri Southern to an era of unprecedented success."
